7-Eleven Selling $1 Hot Dogs — Plus More Restaurant Deals for National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday

National Hot Dog Day is Wednesday, July 21 and you likely know what that means: cheap dogs for all! Multiple chain restaurants across the country are slashing prices to mark the meaty holiday.

7-Eleven isn't just celebrating for one day only. The convenience store is selling their Quarter-Pound Big Bite beef hot dogs for $1 through the end of July. Top it with a variety of free condiments like chili, melted cheese, onions, relish, diced tomatoes, or sauerkraut.

The chain is also still celebrating their birthday month (they normally only celebrate on July 11 but are extending things this year), so that means you can also pair your hot dog with a free Slurpee with a coupon on the 7Rewards app.

McAlister’s Deli x Auntie Anne's pretzel dog McAlister's Deli x Auntie Anne's pretzel dog | Credit: McAlister’s Deli

For National Hot Dog Day, Auntie Anne's teamed up with McAlister's Deli on a new pretzel dog. The bite-size hot dogs wrapped in pretzel dough are available for a limited time at McAlister's Deli starting at $2.99 for three.

Not a meat person? You can still get in on the fun. Field Roast is giving out their plant-based stadium hot dogs for free when purchasing any two Field Roast items at Sprouts retailers nationwide.