7-Eleven to Hire Up to 20,000 New Employees amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause empty store shelves and fewer jobs, 7-Eleven is ramping up its staff.

The convenience retailer announced Friday that they expect to hire as many as 20,000 new store employees to assist with the increased demand for products and boost job opportunities, according to a press release.

“7-Eleven is a neighborhood store and it’s our priority to serve the communities in which we operate during this unprecedented crisis,” the company’s President and CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement.

The new employees can expect “to be hired in the coming months,” DePinto added, and will additionally help to “ensure 7-Eleven stores remain clean and in-stock with the goods our customers need during this critical time.”

Tim Boyle/Getty

According to the release, the store employee position will most likely work to fulfill mobile orders on the 7NOW delivery app, which has recently received a surplus of orders.

“Locally owned and operated 7-Eleven stores are really going above and beyond to serve their communities,” DePinto added.

“I’d like to thank 7-Eleven Franchisees and corporate store employees for everything they are doing to provide necessary products and services to customers in need,” he said.

Applicants who are interested in applying should inquire at their local 7-Eleven or fill out an application online.

