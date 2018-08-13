7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees All Week

The start of the school year may be right around the corner, but 7-Eleven isn’t giving up on summer just yet.

As part of their “Two Cool for School” deal, the convenience store chain is offering Slurpees for buy one, get one free today through Sunday. Unlike the giveaway on “7-Eleven Day“—which often limits you to a small cup—this deal is for any size, all day, every day during the promotion.

7-Eleven’s current featured flavor is Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries, which is a twist on the beloved cereal. Other available flavors include Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola and Slurpee Lite Lemonade.

“The end of summer is an exciting time of year for kids, parents, even teachers as they get ready to head back to school,” says Sean Thompson, senior vice president and chief customer officer for 7-Eleven. “Slurpee drinks are a great way to celebrate both the end of summer and the new school year, especially when they’re two for one. Whether on the way to the pool or home from school, packing up for college or unpacking at the dorm, Slurpee drinks always taste better when sharing with someone else.”

The company is also encouraging people to tag their Slurpee experience on social media using the hashtag #SlurpeeBOGO.