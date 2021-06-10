To avoid crowds on just one day, 7-Eleven is celebrating their birthday all month long

You Can Get a Free Slurpee at 7-Eleven Any Day in July, Not Just on 7/11

7-Eleven is celebrating Free Slurpee Day (officially known as 7-Eleven Day) the entire month of July in honor of the company's birthday.

Observed every year on July 11, 7-Eleven Day is when 7-Eleven stores across the nation pay homage to their loyal patrons by offering a free small Slurpee to every person that walks through their doors. But like last year, they're not just limiting it to one day anymore.

For the store's 94th birthday celebration, 7-Eleven will drop one free small slurpee drink coupon to all 7Rewards loyalty app members, which can be redeemed any time throughout the entire month of July, in hopes of avoiding "millions of Americans crowded around Slurpee machines on a single day." Visitors will have the opportunity to show up to their local store on their own time and choose their slurpee from either a classic flavor or one of this summer's featured flavors - VitaminWater Zero Sugar Gutsy (aka Watermelon Peach), Pineapple Whip and Blueberry Lemonade.

Along with the redeemable coupon, 7-Eleven is also introducing a number of month-long deals. Visitors will be able to snag another small slurpee or grab any grill item for just $1 each. On July 11 only, the store will also offer a colorful birthday cake donut for 50 cents. For those who still aren't looking to leave the house, the company is providing free delivery for any order during the birthday weekend (July 10-11).

7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day Credit: 7-Eleven

In 2020, the convenience store chain changed 7-Eleven Day for the first time in nearly 20 years due to safety concerns amid the pandemic.

"While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt in a release. "We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble."

In March 2020, 7-Eleven ramped up its staff and hired as many as 20,000 new employees after people across the country were without jobs due to the pandemic.

"7-Eleven is a neighborhood store and it's our priority to serve the communities in which we operate during this unprecedented crisis," the company's President and CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement at the time.