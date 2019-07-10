7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees on Thursday for 7-Eleven Day

Image zoom 7-Eleven

Another trip around the sun and the time has come once again to celebrate one of our favorite holidays: 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day.

Observed every year on July 11 (7/11, get it?), 7-Eleven Day is when 7-Eleven convenience stores across the nation pay homage to their loyal patrons by offering a free small Slurpee to every person that walks through their doors. This year, they estimate they will give away 9 million Slurpees during the giveaway period—11 am to 7 pm.

Getting your free frosty beverage is easy: Simply go to your local 7-Eleven on Thursday and make a beeline for the Slurpee machine, where staff members will be doling out drinks in customers’ desired flavors. Warning: Popular flavors may run out as the day goes on, so head in early if you’ve got specific cravings. If you’re lucky, they may be stocked with their newest Slurpee flavor, Blueberry Lemonade.

Image zoom 7-Eleven

RELATED: Big Gay Ice Cream Has Unveiled 3 New Pint Flavors You Need to Taste ASAP

If one free Slurpee wasn’t enough, 7-Eleven is giving out even more free slushies to their 7Rewards members (joining the program is free). Simply scan your 7Rewards app, card or phone number when you head out the door with your free drink on July 11, and your account will be credited with another free Slurpee, of any size, redeemable in the next 30 days.

RELATED VIDEO: July 11 Means One Thing: Free Slurpees

Not a Slurpee person? 7-Eleven is also dishing out some great one dollar deals on food products. Stop by on Thursday for $1 Big Bite hot dogs, pizza slices, cherry Slurpee cookies and Nashville hot chicken tenders.