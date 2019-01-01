A Caffeinated New Year! Here's How You Can Get Coffee (and Water) for 19 Cents at 7-Eleven Today

If you have a need for caffeine and/or hydration and have less than a quarter to your name, 7-Eleven has you covered this New Year’s Day.

According to Convenience Store Decisions, the chain is offering coffee and bottled water for just 19 cents on Tuesday for customers who sign up for their loyalty program, 7Rewards.

Each consumer who downloads the free smartphone app will receive an e-coupon redeemable for one medium coffee or a 1-liter bottle of 7-Select Pure water, good for a 24-hour period that began at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to Convenience Store Decisions.

7-Eleven coffee 7-11/Facebook

7-Eleven water 7-11/Facebook

“At 7-Eleven we want every customer interaction to be delightful and valuable, 7Rewards loyalty program does exactly that,” said 7-Eleven chief digital officer and chief information officer Gurmeet Singh, according to Convenience Store Decisions.

“Customers can earn and redeem points when they check out and even engage in unique in-store experiences, such as augmented reality,” Singh added.

“At 7-Eleven we want to deliver products and experiences our customers want and deserve,” he continued. “As we all celebrate the new year, what better way to reward our customers than to give them valuable promotions on products they love.”

The drink offer is good until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, at a one-per-customer limit.