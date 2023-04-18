7-Eleven Brings Back BYO Cup Day When Almost Any Container Is $2 to Fill with Slurpee

Gather your football helmets, fish bowls and rain boots because Bring Your Own Cup Day is back at 7-Eleven.

On April 29, fans can bring their own cups to fill with any Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Customers can fill up (nearly) any cup-like container with just a few guidelines. The container must fit in an in-store display with a 10-inch-diameter. This limit also ensures that the "cup" can fit under the drink dispenser.

Otherwise, the convenience store just suggests cleaning your drink vessel and making sure that the container is watertight.

Slurpee flavors include classics like cherry, Coca-Cola, blue raspberry, peach perfect and pina colada. The chain also offers twists on bottled beverages like Brisk blood orange, Vitamin Water xxx, MTN DEW citrus and their newest Slurpee flavor: Fanta zero sugar dragon fruit.

Be smart about your container and flavor choices as the promotion is limited to one cup for each customer.

Dairy Queen

Thrifty customers who can't wait until the end of the month for a sweet deal can head to Dairy Queen. The ice cream chain is serving 85-cent blizzards from April 10-23, in honor of the treat being invented in 1985.

The deal extends to the summer lineup of flavors like the new peanut butter puppy chow blizzard and Oreo brookie blizzard. Also, returning summer blizzards like the s'mores, cotton candy and chocolate dipped strawberry flavors are eligible for the discounted dessert.