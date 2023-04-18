7-Eleven Brings Back BYO Cup Day When Almost Any Container Is $2 to Fill with Slurpee

On April 29, customers can fill creative cups with Slurpees for $1.99

By
Published on April 18, 2023 12:41 PM
7-11 bring your own cup day
Photo: Courtesy 7-Eleven

Gather your football helmets, fish bowls and rain boots because Bring Your Own Cup Day is back at 7-Eleven.

On April 29, fans can bring their own cups to fill with any Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Customers can fill up (nearly) any cup-like container with just a few guidelines. The container must fit in an in-store display with a 10-inch-diameter. This limit also ensures that the "cup" can fit under the drink dispenser.

Otherwise, the convenience store just suggests cleaning your drink vessel and making sure that the container is watertight.

A sign outside a 7-Eleven store in seen in Glendale, California, July 11, 2022. - At least four robbery-shootings in the early morning hours of July 11, 2022 took place at southern California 7-Eleven stores, leaving two people dead and others injured, according to police. Authorities say the shootings appear to be related. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Slurpee flavors include classics like cherry, Coca-Cola, blue raspberry, peach perfect and pina colada. The chain also offers twists on bottled beverages like Brisk blood orange, Vitamin Water xxx, MTN DEW citrus and their newest Slurpee flavor: Fanta zero sugar dragon fruit.

Be smart about your container and flavor choices as the promotion is limited to one cup for each customer.

Dairy Queen Drops Their Summer Blizzard Menu Including Two New Flavors and the Return of a S’mores Treat
Dairy Queen

Thrifty customers who can't wait until the end of the month for a sweet deal can head to Dairy Queen. The ice cream chain is serving 85-cent blizzards from April 10-23, in honor of the treat being invented in 1985.

The deal extends to the summer lineup of flavors like the new peanut butter puppy chow blizzard and Oreo brookie blizzard. Also, returning summer blizzards like the s'mores, cotton candy and chocolate dipped strawberry flavors are eligible for the discounted dessert.

