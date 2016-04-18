7 Cool Essentials for a Happier Morning Commute (and Workday!)
POWER UP
Waking up to an iPhone at near-zero battery power puts an immediate damper on your day. Urban Outfitters' cheery, credit-card size charger will happily give it new life and perhaps make sitting in rush hour traffic a little more pleasant.
Buy It! I Will Survive Slim Portable Charger, $24; urbanoutfitters.com
EAR CANDY
If you listen to playlists or podcasts to make your commute go by quicker, maybe it's time to invest in some quality tech gear. Olivia Wilde and Selena Gomez both are fans of these white leather headphones, which feature a three-button mic that lets you switch up songs, adjust volume and take phone calls. But honestly, all we care about is the fact that they look so freakin' cool!
Buy It! Frends Exclusive Layla Headphones, $99; shop.people.com
HOME BREW
You know that person who consistently rolls into the office late yet always has a Starbucks venti latte in hand? If you're that person, save time and money by making your own Joe and toting it in this cute, spill-proof mug. Bonus perk: You don't have to worry about the barista spelling your name wrong.
Buy It! Ban.do "But First Coffee" Thermal Mug, $13; shop.people.com
BAG IT
Even if you don't love your job, fake it till you make it with this colorful tote, which will help you get from point A to point B in style.
Buy It! Rosanna Do What You Love Tote Bag, $20; shop.people.com
DONT SPEAK
Not a morning person? We get it. And your subway seat mate will too when you carry this iPhone case that makes it clear you don't have time for small talk.
Buy It! Ban.do "I am Very Busy" iPhone Case, $18; shop.people.com
BRIGHT IDEA
It can be tough to get out of bed on a gloomy morning, so why not create your own sunshine with this citrusy oil, which includes a blend of grapefruit peel, tangerine peel and lemon peel. Just give it a roll and shine on!
Buy It! Milk Makeup Sunshine Oil, $38; birchbox.com
TAKE NOTE
Perfectly sized for your pocket or purse, these chic floral journals are ideal for jotting down your thoughts and to-do lists throughout the day.
Buy It! RIFLE PAPER Folk Pocket Notebooks, Pair of 2, $6; shop.people.com