6-Year-Old Michigan Boy Orders $1,000 Worth of Food on Grubhub with His Dad's Phone

A boy in Michigan had a big appetite (and budget) for a late-night snack.

On Saturday, when Keith Stonehouse gave his phone to his son, Mason, before putting him to bed, he did not expect the 6-year-old to do something so expensive.

"I was putting Mason to bed and saw a car pull up and the doorbell rang with the driver dropping off a big bag of stuff," Stonehouse told MLive, adding that his wife owns a bakery so he initially thought it was someone dropping off something for her. But when he saw that the bag was from a restaurant he was baffled.

And that was just the start of the orders, he said. "The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out."

It took several food deliveries from various restaurants before the father of two realized what was happening. "I took the food and then it hit me," he said. "I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered. I looked at my bank account and it was getting drained."

"This was like something out of a 'Saturday Night Live' skit," said Stonehouse, who even got a fraud alert from Chase Bank declining a nearly $450 order to a pizza place. Otherwise, all other orders — including jumbo shrimp, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries and more — went through and he couldn't figure out any way to cancel the orders.

The Michigan family ended up storing most of the food deliveries in the fridge. They also invited neighbors over to eat some of the food.

Stonehouse told the MLive that he doesn't "really find it funny yet" but that one moment while the food was being delivered made him laugh.

"I was trying to explain to him that this wasn't good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says, 'Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?' I had to walk out of the room. I didn't know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn't know what to do."