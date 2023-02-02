6-Year-Old Michigan Boy Orders $1,000 Worth of Food on Grubhub with His Dad's Phone

"Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out," Keith Stonehouse said of the delivery orders arriving

By
Published on February 2, 2023 10:55 AM
michigan 6 year old orders $1k on doordash
Photo: Keith Stonehouse

A boy in Michigan had a big appetite (and budget) for a late-night snack.

On Saturday, when Keith Stonehouse gave his phone to his son, Mason, before putting him to bed, he did not expect the 6-year-old to do something so expensive.

"I was putting Mason to bed and saw a car pull up and the doorbell rang with the driver dropping off a big bag of stuff," Stonehouse told MLive, adding that his wife owns a bakery so he initially thought it was someone dropping off something for her. But when he saw that the bag was from a restaurant he was baffled.

And that was just the start of the orders, he said. "The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out."

It took several food deliveries from various restaurants before the father of two realized what was happening. "I took the food and then it hit me," he said. "I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered. I looked at my bank account and it was getting drained."

michigan 6 year old orders $1k on doordash
Keith Stonehouse

"This was like something out of a 'Saturday Night Live' skit," said Stonehouse, who even got a fraud alert from Chase Bank declining a nearly $450 order to a pizza place. Otherwise, all other orders — including jumbo shrimp, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries and more — went through and he couldn't figure out any way to cancel the orders.

The Michigan family ended up storing most of the food deliveries in the fridge. They also invited neighbors over to eat some of the food.

Stonehouse told the MLive that he doesn't "really find it funny yet" but that one moment while the food was being delivered made him laugh.

"I was trying to explain to him that this wasn't good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says, 'Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?' I had to walk out of the room. I didn't know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn't know what to do."

Related Articles
College basketball game interrupted by Uber Eats delivery person going on the court
Door Dash Driver Walks on Court During College Basketball Game Trying to Deliver McDonald's
Jon Paul Dowler, daughters, Lake Macatawa Michigan trash
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
Malibu California January 10, 2023-A boulder crashed on top of a parked car along P.C.H. in Malibu Tuesday after a storm passed through.
Calif. Man Gets Call and Walks Away from Car Minutes Before Boulder Crushes It: 'Saved My Life'
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Grayson Chrisley Says He'll Never Watch His Reality Show — and Didn't 'Have a Choice' in Filming It
Boston, MA - December 2: From left to right, Chloe Bailey, Prince William, Princess Kate and Halle Bailey at The Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
My Brush with Royalty! What Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Was Like Behind the Scenes
Jay's thoughts on James Corden's restaurant controversy.
Jay Leno Weighs in on James Corden's NYC Restaurant Drama: 'It Just Made Me Laugh'
Shaquille O'Neal
Every Time Shaquille O'Neal Was Amazing to His Fans
James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Series, Says Jamie Oliver was 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration
James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Show, Says Jamie Oliver Is 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with guests Whitney Cummings and Shaun White.
James Corden Says It Was 'Never My Intention' to Upset Restaurant Staff, Vows to Apologize in Person
Best Pizza Ovens of 202
The 7 Best Pizza Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
MICHAEL ALLIO, DANIELLE MALTBY
An Unexpected 'Bachelor in Paradise' OG Shows Up and Gives Michael Allio Hope of Finding Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wm0uhHIJKo 'Jordan Moore "Up North" Live Acoustic
Jordan Moore Is a Successful Car Salesman, an Award-Winning Bodybuilder — and a Rising Country Star
Credit: Courtesy Deep Cuts Headline: Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'