See PEOPLE's 50 Food Favorites of 2019: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Sarah Jessica Parker's Wine, Best Olive Oils & More!

He's made everything from squid-ink risotto to his now-infamous grapefruit-and-avocado salad on Netflix's Queer Eye. But when Porowski—who won viewers over with his sweet demeanor and approachable spin on comfort food—is deciding what to cook for himself, he says it depends on the day. "Weekday Antoni and weekend Antoni are completely different creatures," he says. Most days the Polish-Canadian chef sticks to greens and meals high in protein and fiber. "Weekend Antoni starts out with a full-fat cappuccino and a croissant," he says. It's then that he'll also indulge in his favorite French omelet from his new cookbook-meets-memoir Antoni in the Kitchen—in which he discusses his time working as an assistant for Chopped host (and original Queer Eye foodie) Ted Allen to his former romatic relationships to his new hearththrob foodie status.