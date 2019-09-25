See PEOPLE's 50 Food Favorites of 2019: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Sarah Jessica Parker's Wine, Best Olive Oils & More!
Warning: You’re about to get very hungry. That’s because PEOPLE’s annual food special is here with all the best, crave-worthy celebrity recipes, snacks and desserts that are taking over the culinary world. Click through to see all the 2019 winners!
THE ENTERTAINER: Whoopi Goldberg
When Goldberg hosts a dinner party, she refuses to be stuck alone in the kitchen all night. “I think the best thing you can do is invite somebody who will cook with you, or else order a pizza,” she says. “I’ll wash the dishes. I’m good at that.” In her new book The Unqualified Hostess, Goldberg provides a practical road map for those who doubt their hosting abilities—emphasizing the importance of showing off your personal style (like mixing troll dolls with fancy china). “Don’t let anybody make you believe you’re doing it wrong,” she says. “There’s only what makes you happy.”
FAST FOOD: Popeyes Fried Chicken Sandwich
The sandwich, a crunchy fried chicken breast on brioche with pickles and mayo, is so delicious that it sold out nationwide just two weeks after launching in August—but the chain promises they are “working tirelessly” to meet demand ASAP.
SPIKED SELTZER: White Claw
In an increasingly crowded hard-seltzer market, this brand stands out for its smooth taste and light fruity flavors that make it almost too easy to drink—after work, of course. $15 for 12; amazon.com
PANTRY ESSENTIAL: OXO POP Containers
The storage bins with a fanatic following (Khloe Kardashian is a fan!) got a makeover to include round edges, dishwasher-safe parts and under-the-lid measuring spoons. Yes, they still have the signature “pop” push button to keep everything air-tight. $6 and up; amazon.com
TV CHEF: Antoni Porowski
He’s made everything from squid-ink risotto to his now-infamous grapefruit-and-avocado salad on Netflix’s Queer Eye. But when Porowski—who won viewers over with his sweet demeanor and approachable spin on comfort food—is deciding what to cook for himself, he says it depends on the day. “Weekday Antoni and weekend Antoni are completely different creatures,” he says. Most days the Polish-Canadian chef sticks to greens and meals high in protein and fiber. “Weekend Antoni starts out with a full-fat cappuccino and a croissant,” he says. It’s then that he’ll also indulge in his favorite French omelet from his new cookbook-meets-memoir Antoni in the Kitchen—in which he discusses his time working as an assistant for Chopped host (and original Queer Eye foodie) Ted Allen to his former romatic relationships to his new hearththrob foodie status. Pick up the new issue of PEOPLE to get the recipe for Antoni’s French Omelet with Cheese and Chives.
FOOD TREND: The 'Explosion' Cake
Flour Shop, a bakery in New York City, makes a confection so eye-catching, it practically Instagrams itself. Created by baker Amirah Kassem, the towering cake has six vanilla-flavored layers—each a different color of the rainbow—and is iced with a rich cream-cheese frosting and generously covered with rainbow sprinkles. The best part, though, is when you cut it open for an epic, candy-filled avalanche. $150, flourshop.com
AIRLINE FOOD YOU WANT TO EAT: Virgin Atlantic
Hopping across the pond? Order “Mile High” British tea service; curated by master pâtissier Eric Lanlard—it includes hot tea or champagne, scones and cream, finger sandwiches and sweets.
AIRLINE FOOD YOU WANT TO EAT: United
Flying mutes your perception of salt and sweet flavors by about 30 percent, so Lillie’s Q created a barbecue-sausage sandwich on a pretzel bun that tastes great at high altitudes.
AIRLINE FOOD YOU WANT TO EAT: Emirates
No matter the destination, expect gourmet meals featuring authentic regional flavors. Celebrating a special occasion? You can arrange to have a special cake and bottle of champagne delivered directly to your seats.
CELEBRITY FOOD "SHOW": Mindy Kaling
Last year the star posted a series of cooking videos on Instagram, documenting herself making baby food for daughter Katherine, 1. Filming in her kitchen at home in L.A., she has since expanded her repertoire to include snack reviews (she rated all the crazy Oreo cookies and “hippie-dippie” ice-cream flavors) and tutorials for making pizza rolls and chana masala. “I’m basically a chef now!” she joked.
MOBILE APP: Google Maps
It’s not just for navigation anymore! In the app’s updated Timeline you can store and map out restaurants and bars you visit, add personalized notes for what you liked (and didn’t) and share those recommendations with friends—all through your phone.
MAIL-ORDER SERVICE: Goldbelly
Can’t make it to New Orleans to try Willa Jean bakery’s famous chocolate-chip cookies, Alabama for Big Bob Gibson’s award-winning ribs, or New York City to snag one of Russ & Daughters legendary bagels? No need to book a ticket: This site curates some of the country’s best hometown favorites and ships them directly to your door. (Psst: Definitely order those chocolate chip cookies.) goldbelly.com
THE VIRAL RECIPE MASTER: Alison Roman
She creates recipes so popular that on social media they’re now known simply as #TheStew and #TheCookies. “It’s extremely flattering,” says Roman, 34, of having her chickpea stew and chocolate-chunk cookies go viral. “I try not to think about it because if you try to accomplish that again, it will never happen. I just try to make a recipe that tastes good and that people want to cook.” People’s test kitchen predicts the Roast Chicken with Caramelized Lemons recipe from her highly-anticipated cookbook Nothing Fancy, will be #TheChicken. “It’s sweet, tangy, a little spicy and just downright special,” she says. “A chicken revelation!” Pick up the new issue of PEOPLE to get the recipe for Roman’s roast chicken.
FOOD DELIVERY: Postmates
The mobile app’s couriers will deliver everything from gourmet-restaurant meals and Chinese takeout to a bottle of rosé from your local network of merchants, for free. No order is too small: Kylie Jenner once had a single carrot delivered! postmates.com
SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ALTERNATIVES: Hay! Straws
Paper straws may be better for the environment than plastic ones, but they’re simply the worst. They get mushy and tear within minutes of getting wet. But there’s a better option: Made from natural wheat stems, these biodegradable hay straws are sturdy enough to hold their shape in drinks for hours. $8 for 100; haystraws.com
SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ALTERNATIVES: (re)Zip Reusable Storage Bags
How many plastic baggies does your family go through a month? Cut down on waste with these durable zipper-top bags—they’re airtight, freezer-safe and easy to wash and use again. $20 for 5; amazon.com
SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ALTERNATIVES: Five Two Airtight Silicone Lids
Save the cling wrap for another time. These flexible, washable toppers serve as flat pot lids while cooking, splatter guards for microwaving food, and covers for leftovers in the fridge. Plus when placed over a bowl, it forms an airtight seal—which means they’re stackable, too! $40 for 5; food52.com
SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ALTERNATIVES: Method Soap Glass Bottle
This refillable Glass for Good soap bottle, designed in partnership with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, looks just like the classic Method teardrop shape—but without any plastic waste. $15; sfmoma.org
SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ALTERNATIVES: Trader Joe's Waxed Cotton Food Wraps
Skip the cling wrap! Use these washable cloths to wrap sandwiches, cheese, and fresh bread, and vegetables. $9 for 3; at Trader Joe’s stores
SNACK: Nestle Toll House Edible Cookie Dough
Nestlé Toll House is serving up nostalgia—without the risk of salmonella. Made with heat-treated flour (and no eggs), it’s safe to eat straight from the tub and, frankly, just tastes like childhood. $5; at grocery stores
GROCERY: Brandless
The online supermarket sells high-quality foods and kitchen tools without brand-name labels, so prices start at just $3 for everything from almond butter and pasta sauce to parchment paper and grilling tongs. brandless.com
DOUGHNUT: Krispy Kreme
The chain has been serving melt-in-your-mouth donuts for more than 80 years, and when the “Hot Now” sign is on, we still come running. While Krispy Kreme’s classic glazed never goes out of style, it’s been expanding the offerings to include limited-edition varieties like pumpkin spice with cheesecake filling and cake-batter-stuffed rings.
PODCAST: "The Dave Chang Show"
Mixing food, pop culture, science and politics, the Momofuku chef-owner debates which tomatoes are best in a BLT, interviews stars like Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj and reveals his own struggles with mental health—all through his forthright, funny and unfiltered lens.
EXTRA-VIRGIN OLIVE OILS: California Olive Ranch Destination Series—Everyday
For Every Day: Buttery and smooth, it’s just as good in dressings as in the frying pan. $14, californiaoliveranch.com
EXTRA-VIRGIN OLIVE OILS: Nudo Olio D’Oliva
For Salads: Grassy and silky with a hint of heat at the end, it’s ideal for fresh ingredients or dipping bread. $20, nudoadopt.com
EXTRA-VIRGIN OLIVE OILS: Bono Val Di Mazara Sicilian Organic
For Cooking: This light oil has a delicate, neutral flavor that won’t overwhelm other ingredients. $12, amazon.com
EXTRA-VIRGIN OLIVE OILS: Gaea Fresh
For Finishing: It’s pressed within three hours of harvest for freshness. Drizzle it on pasta, cooked meats and vegetables. $20, amazon.com
EXTRA-VIRGIN OLIVE OILS: Brightland Alive
For Gifting: It looks and tastes special! Heirloom olives are hand- picked and -milled before the oil is poured into pretty UV-powder-coated bottles. $37, brightland.co
CELEBRITY WINE: Invivo X, SJP
Cosmos are out and sauvignon blanc is in! Sarah Jessica Parker released her new brand of white wine in September, a collaboration with New Zealand-based winery Invivo & Co. The flavor is bright, crisp and citrusy, but not too sweet—ready to drink with dinner or at the next girls’ night. Parker says she was “very hands-on” throughout the process. “I have to be genuinely involved so I can speak enthusiastically about it.” $20; wine.com
POP-CULTURE COOKBOOKS: The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook
Divided into “upstairs” and “downstairs” sections of the Crawley house, dishes include Lady Mary’s crab canapés and Mrs. Patmore’s Dundee cake. $25; amazon.com
POP-CULTURE COOKBOOKS: A Game of Thrones: A Feast of Ice & Fire
The HBO series may be over, but you can still bake Sansa’s favorite lemon cakes or a Joffrey-worthy pigeon pie when nostalgia for Westeros strikes. $22; amazon.com
POP-CULTURE COOKBOOKS: Outlander Kitchen
Calling all Sassenachs! Relive Jamie and Claire’s wedding night (well, the food at least) with the roast beef recipe served at their feast. $24; amazon.com
POP-CULTURE COOKBOOKS: The Bob's Burgers Burger Book
Come for the punny names—think “New Bacon-ings” and “Poutine on the Ritz”—that adorn the blackboard specials at Bob’s diner, and stay for the legitimately good burger recipes. $12; amazon.com
STREAMING SERIES: Samin Nosrat's Salt Fat Acid Heat
When Nosrat, the chef behind Netflix’s Salt Fat Acid Heat and the cookbook of the same name, tackled the traditional Persian dish Tahdig on the show, things didn’t go as planned. At the crucial moment—flipping the rice out of the pan—it cracked. “My stomach fell. I felt I was letting down my culture,” says Nosrat, 39. But that failure taught her to embrace imperfection. Now, she says, “I relish destroying the notion that picture-perfect is the goal. It’s okay to try something new!” Pick up the new issue of PEOPLE to get the recipe for Nosrat’s Crunchy Persian Rice.
FROZEN PIZZA: Talia di Napoli
Forget everything you think you know about frozen pizza: This Italian company flash-freezes their pies—handmade in Naples using local ingredients—and ships them to your house. Pop one in the oven for 10 minutes, and enjoy that famous tender-chewy-puffy Neapolitan crust any time. $12-$15; taliadinapoli.com
FOOD FESTIVAL: Epcot International Food & Wine Festival
Walt Disney World’s annual fall festival in Orlando lets visitors taste cuisine from more than 30 different countries—all set up throughout the World Showcase. Hot tips: Don’t miss the ropa vieja empanada (from Islands of the Caribbean) or the warm chocolate pudding cake (from Ireland). Aug. 29 to Nov. 23
DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BRANDS: Great Jones Dutch Oven
The Dutchess enamel cast iron has wide handles for better grip and a deep, oval interior for even searing. Plus, it comes in seven dreamy colors, including the broccoli green above, and can go from stovetop to hot oven. $145; greatjonesgoods.com
DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BRANDS: Material Kitchen Chef’s Knife
It’s called “The One” for a reason: The 8-inch knife is supersharp, comfortable to grip and easy to maneuver—and ideal for just about any prep you’re doing in the kitchen. $75; materialkitchen.com
DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BRANDS: Made In Cookware Frying Pan
The stainless-steel pan (10 in.) heats up quickly and evenly and can go from stove to blazing-hot oven—and has ergonomic handles so it’s easy to balance and move. $69; madeincookware.com
DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BRANDS: GIR Silicone Spatulas
We’ve found our new go-to kitchen utensils. These heat-resistant tools features a flexible, angled tip that’s perfect for scraping the corners of a pan. They come in 16 different colors (!!!) and four sizes—from mini to professional—so you can pick the one that works best for your cooking style (or, you know, get one of each). $8 and up; gir.co
CELEBRITY-OWNED BARS: Ray’s, N.Y.C.
“Sometimes you wanna go where nobody knows your name,” Justin Theroux said of opening his dive bar in July.
CELEBRITY-OWNED BARS: Las' Lap, N.Y.C.
Co-owner Michael B. Jordan turned his passion for rum into a Caribbean-style cocktail lounge.
CELEBRITY-OWNED BARS: Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Las Vegas
Dramatic light fixtures and indoor foliage help create Lisa Vanderpump’s “sexy garden oasis.”