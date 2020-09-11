The Power producer teamed up with Instagram influencer Jay Mazini to surprise those working at the fast food restaurant.

50 Cent Gives Away More Than $30,000 in Cash Tips to Employees at Burger King Drive-Thru

50 Cent is a man of the people.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old rapper joined Instagram influencer Jay Mazini in surprising Burger King workers in Queens, New York, with more than $30,000 cash in tips.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Power producer, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, stopped by the fast food restaurant's drive-thru with Mazini to give away the bountiful donation, as seen in videos posted to social media by both of them on Tuesday.

In the video, Mazini, 24, calls upon each worker at the establishment to join him at the drive-thru window, where he asks the employees how they are doing. "How's life treating you, how is everything with COVID?" he inquires before asking, "They paying right?"

Then, telling the group that he is there "to show love to you guys," Mazini begins to hand out cash bundles to each of the employees. They are then surprised by 50 Cent, who pulls out more cash out from his own pockets.

"ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGERKING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE QUESNS 💯💯," Mazini wrote in his Instagram post. "PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC."

50 Cent also posted about the now-viral encounter on his own social media accounts, where he tweeted, "Jay Mazini is the real deal, he saw me in the hood yesterday so we went tonight and showed everybody some love."

According to Queens Daily Eagle, Mazini regularly performs the impromptu cash drops in New York City, and earlier this month he teamed up with rapper Fabolous to similarly surprise workers at a local Checkers establishment.

"ME & MY BROTHER @myfabolouslife HAD TO BLESS THESE CHECKERS WORKERS🙏🏻🙏🏾," he shared in a post.