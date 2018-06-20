The World's 50 Best Restaurants Are Announced—See Who Claimed the No. 1 Spot

The world’s top restaurant has just been named and it will give you even more motivation to book a trip to Italy.

Chef Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy took home the #1 spot again after being named the world’s best in 2016 (it was #2 on last year’s list). The three-Michelin-star restaurant, which features a 10- and 12-course tasting menu, bumped out New York City’s Eleven Madison Park, which fell to #4 after being named the world’s best in 2017.

“The top spot for Osteria Francescana is testament to Bottura’s continued commitment to driving forward the restaurant’s unique character,” the press release states. “The discreet Modena restaurant serves Bottura’s contemporary cuisine, which challenges and reinvents Italian culinary tradition while making use of the finest produce from the Emilia-Romagna region.”

This year, five restaurants in the United States made the list, which was sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. Four winners are located in New York while Chicago’s fine-dining hot spot Alinea landed at number 34.

Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York was voted by his peers as the winner of the Chefs’ Choice Award, which is bestowed on an individual believed by their peers to have made the most significant contribution to the industry over the last year. The restaurant also claimed the 12th spot on the list.

ELISABETTA BARACCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is voted for by more than 1,000 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, according to the press release. The Academy comprises 26 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members, including a chairperson. The event’s sponsors have no influence over the voting process.

See the full list below.

1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

3. Mirazur (Menton, France)

4. Eleven Madison Park (New York City)

5. Gaggan (Bangkok)

6. Central (Lima, Peru)

7. Maido (Lima, Peru)

8. Arpege (Paris, France)

9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

10. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

11. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

12. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York)

13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

14. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

15. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

16. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

17. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

18. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

19. Geranium (Copenhagen)

20. Attica (Melboure, Australia)

21. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)

22. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

23. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

24. Ultraviolet (Shanghai, China)

25. Cosme (New York City)

26. Le Bernardin (New York City)

27. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

28. Odette (Singapore)

29. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

30. D.O.M. (São Paulo, Brazil)

31. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

32. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)

33. The Clove Club (London, UK)

34. Alinea (Chicago)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/REX/Shutterstock

35. Maaemo (Oslo, Norway)

36. Reale (Castel Di Sangro, Italy)

37. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

38. Lyle’s (London)

39. Astrid y Gastón (Lima, Peru)

40. Septime (Paris, France)

41. Nihonryori RyuGin (Tokyo, Japan)

42. Ledbury (London, UK)

43. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

44. Mikla (Istanbul, Turkey)

45. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London, UK)

46. Saison (San Francisco)

47. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzlerand)

48. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

49. Nahm (Bangkok, Thailand)

50. Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)