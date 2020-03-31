These 5-Ingredient Recipes Are Proof That Less Is More

They may be low in ingredients, but they're high in flavor

By Shay Spence Updated November 09, 2021 01:26 PM

PASTA WITH PANCETTA AND PEAS

Credit: Greg DuPree

In less than 30 minutes, you can have a dish that looks like it's been ordered straight from a restaurant. Get the recipe HERE

TALEGGIO MAC 'N' CHEESE

Credit: Linda Pugliese

We've got a sneaky shortcut ingredient for the easier scratch-made cheese sauce ever. Get the recipe HERE

MUSHROOM & BRIE RISOTTO

Use the mushrooms stems to make a homemade vegetable broth that gives this dish a deep, rich flavor. Get the recipe HERE

CACIO E PEPE

Credit: Victor Protasio

This cheesy, peppery pasta dish is the ultimate example of the beauty of simplicity. Get the recipe HERE.

CUBAN-STYLE GRILLED CHEESE

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Buttery challah bread, two kind of cheese and crunchy pickles make for the most blissful grilled cheese experience of your life. Get the recipe HERE.

CHICKPEA FRITTERS

Credit: Iain Bagwell

If you're looking for a new way to use chickpeas besides hummus, this is it. Get the recipe HERE.

BAKED CINNAMON APPLES

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Transform the simple apple into a elegant dessert that will warm your soul. Scoop of ice cream not optional. Get the recipe HERE

PIZZA POT PIE

All your favorite pizza flavors come together in one skillet, and baking it upside down solves the soggy crust issue forever. Get the recipe HERE.

HONEY-GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS

These sticky-sweet snacks are perfectly complemented by a tangy goat cheese dipping sauce. Get the recipe HERE.

GINGER SHRIMP

It just doesn't get easier: Throw everything in the pan, stir and in 10 minutes you've got dinner. Get the recipe HERE.

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA FRITTATA

This hearty dish with bacon, eggs and plenty of cheese is the perfect excuse to eat pasta for breakfast. Get the recipe HERE

SALMON WITH PARSLEY FARRO

If you're looking for a healthy weeknight dinner that doesn't taste like diet food, look no further. Get the recipe HERE

CAPRESE GARLIC FLATBREADS

Not only do these only require 5 ingredients, but they also come together in less than 5 minutes. Get the recipe HERE.

GRILLED GUACAMOLE

Tossing all of your go-to guac ingredients on the grill caramelizes their natural sugars and makes for maximum flavor. Get the recipe HERE

MARGARITA GRILLED CHICKEN

Say it with us: No more boring grilled chicken. This marinade works like 2-ingredient magic, and the cilantro butter takes it all over the top. Get the recipe HERE

CHOCOLATE PECAN MACAROONS

If you think you don't know how to bake, let this be the recipe to prove your wrong. Bonus: They're naturally gluten-free. Get the recipe HERE

By Shay Spence