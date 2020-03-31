These 5-Ingredient Recipes Are Proof That Less Is More
They may be low in ingredients, but they're high in flavor
PASTA WITH PANCETTA AND PEAS
In less than 30 minutes, you can have a dish that looks like it's been ordered straight from a restaurant. Get the recipe HERE.
TALEGGIO MAC 'N' CHEESE
We've got a sneaky shortcut ingredient for the easier scratch-made cheese sauce ever. Get the recipe HERE.
MUSHROOM & BRIE RISOTTO
Use the mushrooms stems to make a homemade vegetable broth that gives this dish a deep, rich flavor. Get the recipe HERE.
CACIO E PEPE
This cheesy, peppery pasta dish is the ultimate example of the beauty of simplicity. Get the recipe HERE.
CUBAN-STYLE GRILLED CHEESE
Buttery challah bread, two kind of cheese and crunchy pickles make for the most blissful grilled cheese experience of your life. Get the recipe HERE.
CHICKPEA FRITTERS
If you're looking for a new way to use chickpeas besides hummus, this is it. Get the recipe HERE.
BAKED CINNAMON APPLES
Transform the simple apple into a elegant dessert that will warm your soul. Scoop of ice cream not optional. Get the recipe HERE.
PIZZA POT PIE
All your favorite pizza flavors come together in one skillet, and baking it upside down solves the soggy crust issue forever. Get the recipe HERE.
HONEY-GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS
These sticky-sweet snacks are perfectly complemented by a tangy goat cheese dipping sauce. Get the recipe HERE.
GINGER SHRIMP
It just doesn't get easier: Throw everything in the pan, stir and in 10 minutes you've got dinner. Get the recipe HERE.
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA FRITTATA
This hearty dish with bacon, eggs and plenty of cheese is the perfect excuse to eat pasta for breakfast. Get the recipe HERE.
SALMON WITH PARSLEY FARRO
If you're looking for a healthy weeknight dinner that doesn't taste like diet food, look no further. Get the recipe HERE.
CAPRESE GARLIC FLATBREADS
Not only do these only require 5 ingredients, but they also come together in less than 5 minutes. Get the recipe HERE.
GRILLED GUACAMOLE
Tossing all of your go-to guac ingredients on the grill caramelizes their natural sugars and makes for maximum flavor. Get the recipe HERE.
MARGARITA GRILLED CHICKEN
Say it with us: No more boring grilled chicken. This marinade works like 2-ingredient magic, and the cilantro butter takes it all over the top. Get the recipe HERE.
CHOCOLATE PECAN MACAROONS
If you think you don't know how to bake, let this be the recipe to prove your wrong. Bonus: They're naturally gluten-free. Get the recipe HERE.