Cheesecake Factory Is Delivering Free Oreo Cheesecake Slices for 4th of July Weekend

Image zoom Cheesecake Factory

4th of July just got a whole lot sweeter.

While celebrating America’s birthday, dessert lovers can lay by the pool and indulge on a free piece of cheesecake, thanks to The Cheesecake Factory’s holiday deal in collaboration with the delivery service DoorDash.

From Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7, you can be treated to one glorious (and complimentary) slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s infamous Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake with a DoorDash delivery that totals at least $17.76—based on the year the nation was founded, of course. People can get in on the deal by entering the promo code “OREO” while checking out.

A staple dessert at the restaurant chain, the Oreo Dream Extreme is made with layers of fudge cake and Oreo cookie mousse, topped with a milk chocolate icing. Over the years, it has remained one of the most popular options off the very large menu.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make Funfetti Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache Glaze

RELATED: Santa Came Early! Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Snack Cakes Are Now at Walmart for the Summer

This is just the latest freebie from Cheesecake Factory. For its 40th anniversary in November, they gave out 40,000 slices of cheesecake, also in collaboration with DoorDash, and they also had some sweet deals for April Fool’s Day and Halloween.

Check here to see if you’re in the delivery area for a free 4th of July slice.