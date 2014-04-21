Think the massive orbs of ice in your craft cocktail are cool? You haven't seen anything yet.

Japanese whiskey company Suntory has created a series of ice cubes cut into almost-scarily intricate shapes, from a guitar with ice strings to an ice horse with a realistic mane. (Really, we can’t stop staring at them.)

The ice is created with a CNC router, a cutting machine controlled by computer. Engineers must program the code that makes the precise cuts and contours for each cube.

No word on when these cubes will be in the U.S., but cross your fingers it’s soon. For now, admire these beauties below.