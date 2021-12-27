3 Easy Popcorn Recipes for a DIY Popcorn Sampler
Take the tin into your own hands with these three popcorn recipes: salted caramel, brown butter and herb, and spicy parmesan lime
The holiday season means twinkling lights, family bonding and big tins full of buttered, caramel and cheese popcorn.
Try your hand at making it yourself with these easy recipes.
Salted Caramel
1 cup packed light brown sugar
8 tablespoons (4 oz.) unsalted butter
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
8 cups popped popcorn
Combine sugar and butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring often, until mixture bubbles and turns dark brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in salt and vanilla. Spread popcorn in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; drizzle with sugar mixture. Toss gently with a heatproof spatula, and let cool slightly, 2 to 3 minutes, before serving.
Makes: 8 cups
Brown Butter & Herb
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried oregano
8 cups popped popcorn
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
Heat butter in a medium skillet over medium, swirling occasionally, until golden brown and nutty, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in basil and oregano. Drizzle butter mixture over popcorn in a large bowl; sprinkle with salt, and toss to coat.
Makes: 8 cups
Spicy Parmesan & Lime
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon sriracha chili sauce
8 cups popped popcorn
2 teaspoons lime zest (from 1 lime)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Combine butter and sriracha in a small saucepan over medium heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until butter melts. Drizzle over popcorn in a large bowl; toss with lime zest, salt and Parmesan.
Makes: 8 cups