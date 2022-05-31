Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day on Friday — Plus More Deals to Know

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and more national chains are offering deals for National Donut Day on June 3

America runs on Dunkin', so sprint to your nearest location this Friday for a National Donut Day deal.

On June 3, fans can head to Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more restaurant chains for free donuts or donut deals.

At Dunkin', customers can snag a free classic donut in honor of the dessert-themed holiday. The only catch is that customers must purchase a beverage to get the free treat. Fortunately, this is easy to do with the new and returning drink options on their latest menu.

The spring-summer menu introduced new drinks like the mango pineapple refresher and cake batter latte. Meanwhile, returning beverages on the Dunkin' spring menu include the butter pecan iced coffee and sunrise batch iced coffee.

Once sweet fanatics finish sipping their drinks and enjoying their Dunkin' donuts, they can head to Krispy Kreme for other deals on treats.

Krispy Kreme has not only one but two Donut Day offers. Customers can order one donut for free and can pay just $1 for a dozen original glazed donuts with the purchase of another dozen regular donuts or 16 mini donuts.