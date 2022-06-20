2022 FOOD & WINE Classic Photos: See Celebs, Chefs and the Gorgeous Aspen Views

See all the fun (and food!) that happened at the 2022 festival in Colorado

By Kate Hogan June 20, 2022 04:01 PM

1 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Cheers! The FOOD & WINE Classic took place in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend, bringing together chefs, celebs and culinary delights in a picturesque setting. Here, Claudette Zepeda, Maneet Chauhan, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson and Tyler Florence raise a glass. 

2 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Former Top Chef finalist and cookbook author Adrienne Cheatham with the delicious theatrics. 

3 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

How's the air up there? Chef Maneet Chauhan is among the mountaintops on a night out.

4 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Chef Tyler Florence cooks up something delicious in the Monogram Kitchen. 

5 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Newly minted Top Chef winer Buddha Lo shows off his creation during the program's showcase. 

6 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Chef Andrew Zimmern is mad for plaid on the red carpet.

7 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

NBA stars CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony talk up their wine ventures, McCollum Heritage 91 and viin7estate, respectively.

8 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Chef and author Kwame Onwuachi jumps for joy before the gorgeous scenery. 

9 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Top Chef alumni Brooke Williamson, Shota Nakajima and Byron Gomez get together during the series' showcase. 

10 of 17

Credit: Credit: Ken Goodman/FOOD & WINE

TV and Internet personality Kalen Allen takes a seat for a segment. 

11 of 17

Credit: Marc Fiorito/FOOD & WINE

Rapper Jidenna hits the stage during the 'Belly Up' musical event.

12 of 17

Credit: Marc Fiorito/FOOD & WINE

CJ McCollum and Kwame Onwuachi share a laugh during a round of 'Is This My Wine?'

13 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Dwyane Wade showcases his new Wade Cellars vintages in the Grand Tasting Pavilion. 

14 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Elizabeth Faulker, Stephanie Izard and Brooke Williamson cook something up. 

15 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Chef Shirley Chung enjoys the view from the top.

16 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Paola Velez and Tiffany Derry share a hug on the grounds.

17 of 17

Credit: C2 Photography/FOOD & WINE

Food favorite Nancy Silverton brings her signature style to the mountains.

