2022 FOOD & WINE Classic Photos: See Celebs, Chefs and the Gorgeous Aspen Views
See all the fun (and food!) that happened at the 2022 festival in Colorado
Cheers! The FOOD & WINE Classic took place in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend, bringing together chefs, celebs and culinary delights in a picturesque setting. Here, Claudette Zepeda, Maneet Chauhan, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson and Tyler Florence raise a glass.
Former Top Chef finalist and cookbook author Adrienne Cheatham with the delicious theatrics.
How's the air up there? Chef Maneet Chauhan is among the mountaintops on a night out.
Chef Tyler Florence cooks up something delicious in the Monogram Kitchen.
Newly minted Top Chef winer Buddha Lo shows off his creation during the program's showcase.
Chef Andrew Zimmern is mad for plaid on the red carpet.
NBA stars CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony talk up their wine ventures, McCollum Heritage 91 and viin7estate, respectively.
Chef and author Kwame Onwuachi jumps for joy before the gorgeous scenery.
Top Chef alumni Brooke Williamson, Shota Nakajima and Byron Gomez get together during the series' showcase.
TV and Internet personality Kalen Allen takes a seat for a segment.
Rapper Jidenna hits the stage during the 'Belly Up' musical event.
CJ McCollum and Kwame Onwuachi share a laugh during a round of 'Is This My Wine?'
Dwyane Wade showcases his new Wade Cellars vintages in the Grand Tasting Pavilion.
Elizabeth Faulker, Stephanie Izard and Brooke Williamson cook something up.
Chef Shirley Chung enjoys the view from the top.
Paola Velez and Tiffany Derry share a hug on the grounds.
Food favorite Nancy Silverton brings her signature style to the mountains.