50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can Finally Travel Again!

Don't miss these food finds along the Overseas Highway—the southernmost leg of U.S. Route 1—one of the most scenic drives in the country.

At Pilot House, a local hangout in Key Largo, guests can enjoy jerk fish tacos while watching fish swim at the glass bottom bar.

Robbie's of Islamorada, a Florida Keys rite of passage where tourists flock to feed tarpon off the dock, boasts the Hungry Tarpon restaurant where you can get a massive (and delicious!) breakfast burrito for less than $10.

At Burdines Waterfront in Marathon, chilled key lime wrapped in a flour tortilla, then deep-fried and dusted in cinnamon sugar is the star of the show.

Finally, make sure to stop on Stock Island at Roostica for the best pizza in the Keys. If you like heat, try the Hell's Kitchen Diavola pie with spicy salami and lots of garlic.