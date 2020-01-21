All of the Sweetest Valentine's Day Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life

Kit Kat Raspberry + Crème Miniatures
If your love language is chocolate, you won’t want to miss out on Hershey’s newest Valentine’s Day Kit Kat. The miniatures are raspberry and créme flavored and come in two different sizes.
BUY IT! $2.98, walmart.com
Man Crates Jerky Heart
Love at first bite. Don’t pass up the opportunity to say “I love you” with ten different kinds of jerky, from garlic and ghost peper to honey bourbon and sesame ginger. (Man Crates also sells a salami bouquet.)
BUY IT! $34.99, mancrates.com
Chocolate Pretzel Heart with XOXOXO Mallet
Get ready to have a smashing good time with this gift. The pretzel heart has a base of chocolate and crunchy pretzel pieces that are layered with broken sugar cones, festive white-and-pink M&M’s, chocolate cookie chunks, mini chocolate chips, heart-shaped sprinkles, and white chocolate drizzle. It also comes with a chocolate busting mallet, so you can get your aggression out while you eat.
BUY IT! $69.99, simplychocolate.com
Skittles Love Mix
Skittles is back with their Love Mix flavor for Valentine’s Day, and we are swooning. The pack is filled with chewy red, white, and pink candies that will win over anyone’s heart.
BUY IT! $2.99, target.com
Heart-Shaped Four Cheese Ravioli
Not a chocolate lover? Then we literally can’t think of something better than this heart-shaped four-cheese ravioli from Costco.The pasta pouches are filled with a blend of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and aged Asiago cheese, so Valentine’s Day dinner has never been easier!
BUY IT! $9.79, costco.com
Heart-Shaped Sweetheart Ribeye
The Fresh Market’s Meat Heart for your sweetheart is certainly one of our more unusual recommendations. It’s available in stores starting on February 5 through February 14 and will serve to impress the meat lover in your life.
BUY IT! $15.99, The Fresh Market
Donut Bouquet
Ditch the flowers this year — this donut bouquet with ten chocolate-covered mini cake donuts is so much better.
BUY IT! $49.99, harryanddavid.com
Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts
Hershey’s knows the way to our heart! Reese’s peanut butter hearts are the ideal gift for every peanut butter lover in your life, so start looking for them now.
BUY IT! $2.98, walmart.com
Martha Stewart's Curated Boxed Wine Collection
Anything Martha says, goes…so we definitely trust her taste in wine. Her curated collections on Boxed consist of bottles ranging from Les Chartrons Bordeaux Rouge from France to Scavi & Ray Ice Prestige Sparkling bubbly from Italy, and you can get them just in time to celebrate V-Day with your bae.
BUY IT! $79.99, boxed.com
Dark Chocolate Lava Cake Hershey's Kisses
Nothing will say “I love you” quite like these dark chocolate lava cake Hershey’s kisses — trust us on this one.
BUY IT! $2.98, walmart.com
Eat Your Heart Out Valentine's Day Popcorn Hand Outs
Every holiday can be made better with a little popcorn. Each package contains either 4- or 8-packs, with butter, cheese, caramel, and white cheddar popcorn. They’re perfect for kids’ Valentine’s Day parties, but will definitely still impress your adult co-workers.
BUY IT! $24.99, thepopcornfactory.com
White Truffle Hot Sauce
If your loved one is a hot sauce connoisseur, there’s certainly no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with this limited-edition white truffle hot sauce from TRUFF. It’s sprinkled with organic coriander and infused with ripe chili peppers and organic agave nectar to balance the spice.
BUY IT! $34.99, truffhotsauce.com
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
We’re in love! This cute little tin is filled with all kinds of chocolate — drizzled chocolate-covered pretzels, a giant peanut buttercup with a red heart design, chocolate almond bark with pink drizzle, and even milk chocolate caramel pecan clusters.
BUY IT! $39.99, simplychocolate.com
Milk Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
You’ll have to shell out the big bucks for this one, but it will definitely be worth it — Godiva’s milk chocolate-dipped strawberries are highly coveted and will definitely be received well.
BUY IT! $80, godiva.com
Pure Love Kombucha
This limited-edition kombucha features a mixture of blood orange, hibiscus, and rose flavors, and it’s the best holiday-themed afternoon pick-me-up for Valentine’s Day.
BUY IT! $3.49, gtslivingfoods.com
Hershey's Chocolate Strawberry Hearts
Milk chocolate hearts filled with strawberry créme. Need we say more?
BUY IT! $2.98, walmart.com
Gift Tower for Him with Wine
Harry & David has got everyone covered for the big day. This specially designed gift tower is packed full of savory (and sweet!) treats like hickory-smoked summer sausage, mixed nuts, and caramel-flavored Moose Munch popcorn. It also comes with a bottle of red for a touch of romance.
BUY IT! $59.99, harryanddavid.com
Long Stemmed Buttercream Frosted Cookie Flowers
Not a fan of the donut bouquet but still want an edible arrangement? Check out this “flower” arrangement consisting of long-stemmed buttercream frosted cookies. Each bouquet comes with 12 cookie flowers delivered in a gift box complete with a satin bow. You can also add a personalized hangtag or photo for $5.
BUY IT! $49.99, cheryls.com
Candy Craves Valentine Love
These mini “paint” cans are the perfect sweet Valentine’s Day treat. They’re packed with 3 lbs. of candies including sanded cherry hearts, giant Valentine gumballs, and red and white gummy bears. Each can is wrapped with a red ribbon to give it that final touch.
BUY IT! $39.99, 1800baskets.com
Simply Chocolate With Love Colossal Truffles
We know we’d be honored to receive these ultra-creamy, colossal sized truffles on V-Day, so why not get them for your loved one? Each box contains flavors like milk chocolate raspberry, peanut butter sea salt, and dark chocolate — plus, the romantic red and gold cover makes for an impressive, luxurious gift box.
BUY IT! $29.99, simplychocolate.com