No Duggar Pizza Party Is Complete Without Pickles & 7 Lbs. of Cheese

Want to cook like a Duggar? Start by adding some pickles to your pizza.



On Tuesday night’s 19 Kids and Counting, the food-loving Duggar clan threw a pizza party for dinner, where the kids joined in to help make pies with their favorite toppings.

So how do you go about cooking delicious pizzas with more than a dozen hungry kids? Make it easy: On a flour-dusted surface, they rolled out several balls of store-bought pizza dough. Then, they topped the dough with canned tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese — the family used 8 lbs. of tomato sauce and 7 lbs. of cheese for this one feast! Finally, just before they stuck the pizzas in the oven, they piled their favorite toppings, which included pepperoni, sausage, chopped tomatoes — oh, and pickle slices.

“That’s a Duggar thing, we just all love pickles,” son James said.

Five-year-old Josie had a special process for topping her pizzas. “She likes to lick and stick,” mom Michelle said, which involved Josie biting off pieces of toppings — much easier than cutting when you’re that age! — then licking and sticking them to the pie. “I am not going to eat Josie’s pizza. I am labeling it. We will all know which one is hers,” Michelle said. “It will be her very own.”

The Duggars have been known to cook up a storm in the kitchen; on last week’s episode, Jill Dillard whipped up an extra-special dinner for husband Derick.

19 Kids and Counting airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.