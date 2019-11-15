The Best PEOPLE Pie Recipes of All Time

Chocolate-Pecan Galette
Yes, technically this is a galette — but it has all the same wonderful qualities as a pie, you just don’t need to own a pie dish to make it. A sheet pan is where the magic happens. “Chocolate and pecans go together, sure,” says Cathy Barrow, of this dessert from her When Pies Fly cookbook, “but add a touch of bourbon and the combination soars to the flavor stratosphere.”
Get the recipe HERE.
Pumpkin Pretzel Pie
Who needs fancy decorating skills when you can top your pie with toasted pretzel crumbs? The salty-sweet result is a showstopping end to your meal.
Get the recipe HERE.
Frozen Mud Pie
No, not every pie you serve at Thanksgiving has to be warm and fresh out of the oven. This one from California-based lifestyle guru Nathan Turner is layered with Oreo crust, coffee ice cream and espresso whipped cream.
Get the recipe HERE.
Honey Chess Pie
Chef Josh Habiger puts his spin on the classic southern dessert — and it couldn’t be easier.
Get the recipe HERE.
Chocolate Hazelnut Crostata
With only 15 minutes of prep time, Marc Murphy’s Italian dessert can be the last thing on your Thanksgiving to-do list. Get the recipe HERE.
Blueberry Crumble Pie
Buttermilk oat crumble is what your fruit pies have been missing all along and we have Cronut creator Dominique Ansel to thank for it.
Get the recipe HERE.
Maple Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Pie
Anne Burrell combines the best of both pies for a unique spin on a holiday classic.
Get the recipe HERE.
Cocoa Pecan Pie
Alex Guarnaschelli recommends topping her pie with unsweetened whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa to balance out the sweet flavor.
Get the recipe HERE.
Cherry Blueberry Pie
If a fruit crisp and a pie got together, this would their love child. Food Network stars Jeff and Audrey Dunham call it a “super addicting” dessert.
Get the recipe HERE.
Devil’s Food Chocolate Oasis Pie
Even if you’re not a pie lover, the addition of a moist Oreo crust and fresh strawberries is enough to convert any hater.
Get the recipe HERE.