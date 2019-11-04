1 Dead, 8 Hospitalized Due to Outbreak of Salmonella Linked to Ground Beef in 6 States

Image zoom Ground beef Getty

A recent outbreak of Salmonella found in raw beef has left eight people hospitalized and one dead, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reported across six states, a total of 10 people have been infected with the strain of Salmonella Dublin. A supplier of the tainted meat has not yet been identified, as those affected said they ate different brands of beef purchased at different locations, according to the CDC report.

The death was reported in California, and the other states affected by the outbreak so far include Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. According to the CDC, however, additional illnesses may not be known at the moment due to the time it takes between someone getting sick and the illness being reported, about two to four weeks.

First reported Aug. 8, with more cases through Sept. 22, those affected are between the ages of 48 and 74, and 80 percent are men. In half of the infected people, Salmonella was identified in blood samples, which “indicates their illnesses may have been more severe,” according to the report.

The CDC report implores everyone to avoid undercooked or raw beef altogether.

“Always handle ground beef carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning,” the CDC advises. “This outbreak is a reminder that raw and undercooked ground beef can have germs in it that can make you sick and can contaminate areas where food is prepared.”

Ground beef should reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Farenheit. After handling the raw meat, thoroughly wash your hands and any utensils and surfaces that came into contact with the ingredient, the CDC says.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, according to the CDC, include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that last up to a week, in most cases resolving itself without treatment. Some more serious infections can require hospitalization, and anyone with weakened immune systems, or children under 5 and adults over 65 may be more likely to be severely affected.