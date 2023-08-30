'Food, Inc.' Gets a Sequel 15 Years After the Acclaimed Documentary — See a First Look

‘Food, Inc. 2’ is premiering at Telluride Film Festival

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

August 30, 2023

The team behind Food, Inc. is back with another thought-provoking film about the food we eat. 

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Participant and River Road Entertainment will unveil Food, Inc. 2, the sequel to the 2008 Oscar-nominated documentary that examined the power different corporations displayed in the United States’ food systems. 

The new film, which will have its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival, comes from the directors of the original, Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo.

“When we made the first Food, Inc., we thought that if viewers got to see how our food is made, we could change the food system one bite at a time,” Kenner and Robledo tell PEOPLE in a statement. “Fifteen years later, it’s clear that ethical shopping isn’t enough, that meaningful change is going to require breaking up the handful of very large and very powerful companies that dominate the food industry.”

Food Inc documentary
Farmer Zack Smith in the new Food, Inc. 2 documentary.

River Road and Participant 

“So, while we never intended to make a sequel to Food, Inc., we found ourselves reconnected to food issues when meatpacking plants became COVID hotspots in 2020 and Americans from coast to coast suddenly faced food shortages,” the statement continues.

The original film debuted at the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival taking a deep dive into the ways corporate agriculture produces food in ways that can be unhealthy for animals, people and the planet. Food, Inc. was met with critical acclaim including an Oscar nomination and two Emmy wins, and even inspired some to make total lifestyle changes

Food, Inc. 2 once again calls on Michael Pollan, author of The Omnivore’s Dilemma, and Eric Schlosser, author of Fast Food Nation, to help reexamine the United States food system in a more modern context. 

Food Inc documentary
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Cory Booker.

River Road and Participant 

Talking to farmers, academics, producers, activists and even United States Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester, the filmmakers seek to examine all layers of food production from farm to store, while also searching for solutions to the complex problems discovered throughout the investigation.

"African American kids in the last decade alone have seen their diabetes rates double," Booker says in the first look above. "I sure as heck don't want my tax dollars subsidizing the things that are making people sick."

Food, Inc. 2 will premiere at Telluride Film Festival (Aug. 31-Sept. 4). A nationwide release has not yet been announced.

