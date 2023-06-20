Inside the 2023 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Where Chefs Kicked Back (and Cooked Up!)

The signature event celebrated its 40th anniversary this year with Top Chef winners, restaurant favorites and gorgeous scenery

Published on June 20, 2023 05:39PM EDT
230616_selects_C2 Photography_FOOD & WINE_017
Food & Wine Classic 2023. Photo:

C2 Photography

What do you get when you send a bunch of top-notch chefs to Colorado? The Food & Wine Classic, an event that marked its 40th anniversary in Aspen this year. A slew of Food Network stars, Top Chef favorites and other culinary masters came together in the mountains to toast food, wine and everything there is to love about cooking. Check out some of the best pics from the event.

01 of 10

What a Guy

230616_selects2_Credit_ C2 Photography_FOOD & WINE_041
Guy Fieri.

C2 Photography

Guy Fieri enjoys the view from the top after treating the crowd to a cooking demo with his son, Hunter.

02 of 10

Cooking in Color

Copy of 230617_selects_c2photography_024
Marcus Samuelsson.

c2 photography

Marcus Samuelsson brings his signature style to an event.

03 of 10

Nothing New

230615_opening_c2photography_079
Bobby Flay.

C2 Photography

Bobby Flay (finally!) receives his honorary Best New Chef award, which he was supposed to score in 1992.

04 of 10

Sweet Selfie

230616_selects2_Credit_ C2 Photography_FOOD & WINE_033
Brooke Williamson and Claudette Zepeda.

C2 Photography

Former Top Chef stars Claudette Zepeda and Brooke Williamson snap a scenic selfie.

05 of 10

Bubbles on Bubbles

FWC23_Credit_ C2 Photography_FOOD & WINE
Chefs in Aspen.

C2 Photography

The tradition continues! A group of celeb chefs pop champagne on a mountaintop to help kick off the festival — where it even snowed that day.

06 of 10

Mountain Man

FWC23_CJ McCullum_c2photography_ FOOD & WINE
CJ McCollum.

c2 photography

CJ McCollum poses in front of the tasting tent, where he talked up his wine brand, McCollum Heritage 91.

07 of 10

They're Tops

FWC_WelcomeParty_15Jun2023_17.24.59_0382.Ghzawi,Bradley,Lo.Credit_Galdones Photography
Top Chef World All Stars Finalists.

Galdones Photography

Top Chef: World All-Stars favorites Ali Ghzawi, Sara Bradley and Buddha Lo get together at the welcome party.

08 of 10

Class Photo

FWC23_Bravo Top Chef Alumni at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen_17Jun2023_Credit.Galdones Photography_FOOD & WINE
Top Chef Alumni.

Galdones Photography

And speaking of Top Chef, a host of alumni come together with judge Gail Simmons for a seminar entitled "The Top Chef Effect: How 20 Seasons of a Cooking Competition Show Changed Food Culture Moderated by Khushbu Shah."

09 of 10

Cheers to That!

230617_selects_c2photography_009
Chefs in Aspen.

c2 photography

On breaks from hosting their own cooking demos, chefs Mei Lin, Kristen Kish, Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson and Top Chef's Gail Simmons raise a glass.

10 of 10

Master Moment

230617_selects_c2photography_018
Maneet Chauhan.

c2 photography

Nashville chef Maneet Chauhan gives a cooking demo showcasing the breads of India.

