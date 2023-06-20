Lifestyle Food Inside the 2023 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Where Chefs Kicked Back (and Cooked Up!) The signature event celebrated its 40th anniversary this year with Top Chef winners, restaurant favorites and gorgeous scenery By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider. People Editorial Guidelines and Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 05:39PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Food & Wine Classic 2023. Photo: C2 Photography What do you get when you send a bunch of top-notch chefs to Colorado? The Food & Wine Classic, an event that marked its 40th anniversary in Aspen this year. A slew of Food Network stars, Top Chef favorites and other culinary masters came together in the mountains to toast food, wine and everything there is to love about cooking. Check out some of the best pics from the event. 01 of 10 What a Guy Guy Fieri. C2 Photography Guy Fieri enjoys the view from the top after treating the crowd to a cooking demo with his son, Hunter. 02 of 10 Cooking in Color Marcus Samuelsson. c2 photography Marcus Samuelsson brings his signature style to an event. 03 of 10 Nothing New Bobby Flay. C2 Photography Bobby Flay (finally!) receives his honorary Best New Chef award, which he was supposed to score in 1992. 04 of 10 Sweet Selfie Brooke Williamson and Claudette Zepeda. C2 Photography Former Top Chef stars Claudette Zepeda and Brooke Williamson snap a scenic selfie. 05 of 10 Bubbles on Bubbles Chefs in Aspen. C2 Photography The tradition continues! A group of celeb chefs pop champagne on a mountaintop to help kick off the festival — where it even snowed that day. 06 of 10 Mountain Man CJ McCollum. c2 photography CJ McCollum poses in front of the tasting tent, where he talked up his wine brand, McCollum Heritage 91. 07 of 10 They're Tops Top Chef World All Stars Finalists. Galdones Photography Top Chef: World All-Stars favorites Ali Ghzawi, Sara Bradley and Buddha Lo get together at the welcome party. 08 of 10 Class Photo Top Chef Alumni. Galdones Photography And speaking of Top Chef, a host of alumni come together with judge Gail Simmons for a seminar entitled "The Top Chef Effect: How 20 Seasons of a Cooking Competition Show Changed Food Culture Moderated by Khushbu Shah." 09 of 10 Cheers to That! Chefs in Aspen. c2 photography On breaks from hosting their own cooking demos, chefs Mei Lin, Kristen Kish, Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson and Top Chef's Gail Simmons raise a glass. 10 of 10 Master Moment Maneet Chauhan. c2 photography Nashville chef Maneet Chauhan gives a cooking demo showcasing the breads of India.