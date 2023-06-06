Dave Grohl Thanks Foo Fighters Fans for Feeling Their 'Emotions' at First Shows Since Taylor Hawkins' Death

"When I see your tears, it brings me to tears," wrote the band's frontman

By
Published on June 6, 2023 03:30 PM
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins pose during a photo shoot at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney, New South Wales.
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Richard Dobson/Newspix/Getty

With fans by their side, Foo Fighters are learning to fly without the late Taylor Hawkins.

On Tuesday, frontman Dave Grohl shared a handwritten note thanking fans for supporting Foo Fighters and feeling their "emotions" at the band's first shows since drummer Hawkins died at age 50 in March 2022.

Aside from a couple of tribute shows to the late musician last year, Foo Fighters hadn't performed as a unit since the tragedy until recently. The band kicked off a string of shows in late May and currently has tour dates scheduled through January 2024.

"Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us," wrote Grohl, 54.

"Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears," continued the former Nirvana member.

"And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together," added Grohl. "Because we've always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon."

Foo Fighters are set to hit the stage next on June 14 in Rogers, Arkansas and will perform in North America, Japan and Brazil throughout the rest of the summer.

Last month, the band performed at the Boston Calling music festival and was joined by Hawkins' son Shane, 17, who played the drums during the group's performance of "I'll Stick Around."

Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters
Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters. Lester Cohen/WireImage

"How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world?" Grohl asked the audience before performing the tune. "Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!"

The band was originally expected to play the music festival in 2022 with Hawkins, but they dropped out when he died unexpectedly that year while on tour in Colombia.

Foo Fighters' recent shows marked their first with new drummer Josh Freese, who joined the band last month.

It remains unclear if Freese, 50, is a permanent member of the group now or will be filling in for live shows. He joins members Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

During the Boston Calling set, Grohl spoke openly to the crowd about the struggles of returning to performing without their longtime drummer.

"I’m gonna do it for Taylor's family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor, because we used to sing it together," he said. "So our band is truly like a family. Because we've been together for so long, we truly love each other. So tonight, all of our families are here because we have to do this together."

Grohl — who welcomed his 17-year-old daughter Violet on stage to perform two songs alongside him at another point during the show — also told the crowd that it's "a funny feeling being up here with you guys tonight, but I feel like let's do it together, we can make this thing feel alright."

Still, he noted that "it's different now. To see you and sing these songs to you, a lot of them mean something new now."

At the end of the show, an emotional Grohl dedicated the band's classic hit "Monkey Wrench" to "Shane and the Hawkins family."

Related Articles
Astrud Gilberto
Astrud Gilberto, 'The Girl from Ipanema' and Bossa Nova Singer, Dead at 83
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Chart, Surpassing Morgan Wallen's 12-Week Run
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Cancels Shows for Next 3 Weeks to 'Rest and Recover': 'I'm Struggling'
Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
Taylor Swift Is 'Doing Great' After Matty Healy Split: Why Their Romance 'Ran Its Course' (Sources) [Exclusive]
Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Hayley Williams Apologizes to Fans She Removed from Paramore Concert: 'I Cried for Them'
Hayley Williams, Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy
Taylor Swift Unveils 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Track List with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams Collabs
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Appears to Hold Back Tears as She Sings Emotional Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy Break Up: 'It Was Always Casual' Says Source
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Says She 'Swallowed a Bug' by Accident During Chicago Eras Tour Show: 'Delicious'
Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel of The Fugees perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic
The Fugees Reunite at Lauryn Hill's 2023 Roots Picnic Set Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing
Ice Spice and Flo Milli
Flo Milli Talks Friendship with Ice Spice and 'Possible' Future Collab: 'The Girls Got to Come Together' (Exclusive)
Jxdn
Jaden Hossler Seeks Treatment to Get His Mental Health 'Where It Needs to Be': 'It's All Catching Up to Me'
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and More Watch Beyoncé Perform in London
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Childhood in U.K. and Kosovo: 'I've Always Been the New Girl'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'
Rihanna Taylor Swift and Beyonce still top forbes' richest women
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make the Cut on Forbes' List of 15 Richest Female Celebrities