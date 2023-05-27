Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival

The late musician's son joined the band for a performance of "I'll Stick Around" on Friday evening

By Megan Johnson
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 11:15 AM
Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival
Dave Grohl, Shane Hawkins. Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty, MTV/ Youtube

Taylor Hawkins' son Shane is continuing to honor his father's legacy.

Foo Fighters played the second gig of their latest tour on Friday evening, performing at the Boston Calling music festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts.

During the set, Shane, 17 — who is the son of the late Hawkins and his wife Alison — played the drums during the group's performance of "I’ll Stick Around."

“How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world?” Dave Grohl told the audience before performing the tune. “Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!”

The band was originally expected to play the music festival in 2022 with Hawkins, but they dropped out when he died unexpectedly at age 50 in March of that year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl.

Hawkins died while on tour with the group in Colombia on March 25, 2022.

Friday's performance marked the Foo Fighters' second with their new drummer, Josh Freese — who joined the band earlier this month.

It remains unclear if Freese, 50, is a permanent member of the group now or will be filling in for live shows. He joins members Grohl, 54, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Freese becoming a permanent member would make him the band's third drummer (not including Grohl), following Hawkins and William Goldsmith, who played on the 1997 LP The Colour and Shape.

Foo Fighters 2011
Foo Fighters 2011. Photo: Steven Dewall-Redferns-Getty Images.

During the Foo Fighters' Friday set, Grohl spoke openly to the crowd about the struggles of returning to performing without their longtime drummer.

“I’m gonna do it for Taylor’s family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor, because we used to sing it together,” he said. “So our band is truly like a family. Because we’ve been together for so long, we truly love each other. So tonight, all of our families are here because we have to do this together.”

Grohl — who welcomed his daughter Violet on stage to perform two songs alongside him at another point during the show — also told the crowd that it's "a funny feeling being up here with you guys tonight, but I feel like let’s do it together, we can make this thing feel alright."

Still, he noted that “it’s different now. To see you and sing these songs to you, a lot of them mean something new now.”

At the end of the show, an emotional Grohl dedicated the band's classic hit “Monkey Wrench” to “Shane and the Hawkins family.” 

Related Articles
Martyn Ware of Heaven 17 performs during Let's Rock Exeter 2022 at Powderham Castle on July 02, 2022 in Exeter, England, Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France
Martyn Ware Remembers 'Funny and Charming' Pal Tina Turner: 'Always Had a Twinkle in Her Eye' (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson
Why Kelly Clarkson Is Moving Her Talk Show to N.Y.C.: 'Me and My Kids Needed a Fresh Start'
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Song References Joe Alwyn Split: 'Throw Out Everything We Built or Keep It?'
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms
Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Producer Mark Emms After 9 Months of Dating
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While in a Happy New Relationship
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While 'in Love' with Partner Sasha Mallory (Exclusive)
Pink Floydâs Roger Waters Under Investigation for Wearing Nazi Uniform During Concert
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Under Investigation After Being Accused of Antisemitism at German Concert: Police
Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her Classic Chicken or Fish Debacle with One Pertinent Question About Wings
Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her 'Chicken or Fish?' Debacle with a New Question About Wings
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
Shawn Mendes says goodbye to Camila Cabello at the door of his apartment
Camila Cabello Spotted Leaving Shawn Mendes' N.Y.C. Apartment amid Rekindled Romance Rumors
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Céline Dion Cancels All Concerts Scheduled Through April 2024 After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Britney Spears Post on Instagram How Her Mother Visited Her Prompting a Reconciliation
Britney Spears Reconciles with Mom Lynne After 3 Years: 'I Feel So Blessed'
ROLLOUT Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko Says Her 'Healthy, Loving' Relationship with Becca Tilley 'Healed My Younger Self' (Exclusive)
Patrick Xavier Clark mugshot, Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Grand Jury Indicts Takeoff's Alleged Killer as Suspect Is Officially Charged with Murder
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Revealed She Had Unresolved Kidney Issues, Was on 'Multiple Prescriptions' 2 Months Before Death
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice and Shares How Collab Came to Be: Listen