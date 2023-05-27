Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival

Taylor Hawkins' son Shane is continuing to honor his father's legacy.

Foo Fighters played the second gig of their latest tour on Friday evening, performing at the Boston Calling music festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts.

During the set, Shane, 17 — who is the son of the late Hawkins and his wife Alison — played the drums during the group's performance of "I’ll Stick Around."

“How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world?” Dave Grohl told the audience before performing the tune. “Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!”

The band was originally expected to play the music festival in 2022 with Hawkins, but they dropped out when he died unexpectedly at age 50 in March of that year.

Dave Grohl.

Hawkins died while on tour with the group in Colombia on March 25, 2022.

Friday's performance marked the Foo Fighters' second with their new drummer, Josh Freese — who joined the band earlier this month.

It remains unclear if Freese, 50, is a permanent member of the group now or will be filling in for live shows. He joins members Grohl, 54, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Freese becoming a permanent member would make him the band's third drummer (not including Grohl), following Hawkins and William Goldsmith, who played on the 1997 LP The Colour and Shape.

Foo Fighters 2011. Photo: Steven Dewall-Redferns-Getty Images.

During the Foo Fighters' Friday set, Grohl spoke openly to the crowd about the struggles of returning to performing without their longtime drummer.

“I’m gonna do it for Taylor’s family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor, because we used to sing it together,” he said. “So our band is truly like a family. Because we’ve been together for so long, we truly love each other. So tonight, all of our families are here because we have to do this together.”

Grohl — who welcomed his daughter Violet on stage to perform two songs alongside him at another point during the show — also told the crowd that it's "a funny feeling being up here with you guys tonight, but I feel like let’s do it together, we can make this thing feel alright."

Still, he noted that “it’s different now. To see you and sing these songs to you, a lot of them mean something new now.”

At the end of the show, an emotional Grohl dedicated the band's classic hit “Monkey Wrench” to “Shane and the Hawkins family.”

