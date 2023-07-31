Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch

"For a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us," Morissette said of the late singer

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on July 31, 2023 06:45PM EDT
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette. Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty

The Foo Fighters are the latest act to pay tribute to the late Sinéad O'Connor following the tragic news of her death on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the "Times Like These" rockers invited Alanis Morissette on stage at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival to perform a cover of O'Connor's 1987 single "Mandinka" — a track named after the Mandinka African tribe as described in Alex Haley's Roots.

"We're singing this song for a reason tonight," Foo bandleader Dave Grohl, 54, said.

"Yes, for a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us," Morissette, 49, added. "This is for her."

YouTube

Last week, Pink, 43, and Brandi Carlile, 42, commemorated O'Connor when they played a show together at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. During the "Raise Your Glass" singer's headlining set, she brought Carlile back onstage to sing O'Connor's emotional cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U," a track that was originally written and composed by Prince.

When the pair finished their performance, the crowd cheered and the singers embraced each other, according to a video shared by a fan.

Before the show, the "Right on Time" singer paid tribute to O'Connor on her Instagram Stories by sharing a black and white portrait of her younger self.

"She was right the whole time. I hope she found some peace," she wrote.

: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor.

David Corio/Redferns/Getty

O'Connor, who died aged 56, was found "unresponsive" at a home in London on Wednesday.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE and the BBC on Wednesday: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

On Thursday, a statement shared on the Coroner Court's website noted that "the death of Sinéad O'Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner" and "no medical cause of death was given."

According to the note, "the Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not [be available] for several weeks"

"The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family," the organization's statement concluded.

