Mom of Bride Struck in Golf Cart After Wedding Confronts Suspect During Hearing: 'She Killed All of Us'

The mother of a bride killed leaving her wedding by an alleged drunk driver spoke out in court on Tuesday.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was allegedly more than three times over the legal blood alcohol limit when she hit a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson with her car in April. On Tuesday, Komoroski, 25, appeared virtually before a judge, where ABC News reports she was denied bond after impact statements from the victim’s loved ones.

“She didn't just kill my child," Lisa Miller, the bride's mother, said. "She killed all of us.”

According to ABC, the judge requested that the trial be expedited to take place in May 2024, but noted that if it did not happen by then, Komoroski could be released on $150,000 surety bond — a second party must guarantee to pay bond if the borrower defaults — and placed under house arrest. Komoroski "looked visibly shaken throughout the proceeding," per the outlet.

“This is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned,” Circuit Judge Michael Nettles said.

On April 28, Miller, 34, died on the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal previously told PEOPLE in a statement. She was still wearing her wedding dress.



Hutchinson was in serious condition and had “reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury," according to a GoFundMe page created by Aric's mother, Annette Hutchinson. Two others were also injured, but survived.



Komoroski allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.261 percent, per the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s toxicology report, WCSC reported. The legal limit in South Carolina is 0.08.

According to the outlet, in an updated report by the Folly Beach Police Department, Komoroski is reported to have been seen by multiple witnesses "dazed and confused” after allegedly driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone and slamming into the golf cart. The report added that when officers asked Komoroski what happened after the accident, she allegedly replied, "I was driving, and then all the sudden something hit me."

In a previously released affidavit, authorities also alleged that Komoroski nearly fell down when police asked her to perform the sobriety test.

Now, Komoroski is facing reckless vehicular homicide charges and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury.

On the night of the incident, Miller and Hutchinson, 34, had just left the reception of their wedding, with guests sending them off in a sparkler-filled celebration, while Komoroski had allegedly spent her night “bar hopping.”

Less than a month after the accident, Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit suit on behalf of his late wife and alleged that her death could have been prevented had the "negligent" establishments not over-served alcohol to Komoroski, records reviewed by PEOPLE show.

The lawsuit states that the driver "began at El Gallo Bar and Grill near Daniel Island … then she made her way to Folly Beach where she began bar hopping down Center Street, making stops at the Drop In, The Crab Shack, and Snapper Jacks."

"Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments," the suit alleges, "Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume alcohol in each of them."

The suit also alleges that "By the end of the night, Jamie Komoroski was grossly and dangerously intoxicated."

According to the documents, the establishments, "as licensed sellers of beer, wine, and liquor for consumption pursuant to South Carolina law, had a duty to obey all laws and regulations regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages and exercise due care," adding that they have "a duty of care not to allow patrons to become intoxicated, to not serve alcohol to intoxicated persons."