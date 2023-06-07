Fla. Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor After Complaining About Her Kids Playing Outside Charged

A Florida woman is facing multiple criminal charges in connection to the fatal shooting of her black neighbor, 35-year-old Ajike Owens, on Friday night.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The manslaughter charge is a first-degree felony punishable by 30 years imprisonment.

Lorincz, who is white, will make her first appearance in court on Thursday, June 8, at 9 a.m., according to NBC2 in Orlando. It is unclear if she's retained counsel.

Owens was discovered in front of Lorincz's apartment on Friday evening after officials responded to a trespassing call. "Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid until medics could arrive, but unfortunately, Miss Owens passed," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a news conference on Monday.

According to authorities, the investigation began immediately and included interviews with witnesses to the shooting, which included Owen’s children. Lorincz was also interviewed by detectives, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, “detectives also gathered and reviewed forensic evidence, digital evidence, and surveillance footage obtained from various sources.”

Police determined that over the past several years, Lorincz had become angry at Owens’ children, who would play in a field close to her home.

“On June 2, Lorincz engaged in an argument with the children and was overheard yelling at them by a neighbor,” the Sheriff’s office shared in a statement. “During this argument, Lorincz threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, striking the child in the toe.” The children went to speak to Lorincz, who opened the door and “swung at them with an umbrella.”

According to police, Owens’ kids told her what happened and she went to Lorincz’s home and “knocked on the door multiple times, and demanded that Lorincz come outside.”

Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking Owens in her upper chest, authorities said. At the time she was shot, Owens’ 10-year-old son was standing beside her, according to Sheriff Woods.

Lorincz claimed that she acted in self-defense, according to authorities, and that Owens tried to break down her door prior to the shooting. Lorincz also claimed that Owens had come after her in the past and had previously attacked her.

“Through their investigation – including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses who only came forward as late as yesterday – detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system, which I trust will deliver justice in due course,” Sheriff Woods said on Tuesday. “As I go to bed tonight, I will be saying a prayer for Ms. Owens’ children and the rest of her family. I’d ask all of you to do the same.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Owen's family, shared with NBC News that the neighbor allegedly "began yelling at them to get off her land and calling them racial slurs."

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Owen's mother, Pamela Dias, shared during a vigil on Monday that she "had no weapon" and "posed no imminent threat to anyone."

"My daughter, my grandchildren's mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing beside her," she said. A GoFundMe campaign was created for Owens' funeral and memorial expenses and her children's education expenses. The campaign has garnered more than $136,000 in donations.