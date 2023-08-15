Florida Woman Accused of Murdering Roommate, Then Dumping Diet Mountain Dew on Herself to Hide Evidence

The woman had reportedly asked for the drink after police told her they wanted to test her DNA

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 05:59PM EDT
Nichole Maks, charged with murder in Volusia County, Fl. who tried to get rid of DNA by pouring Mountain Dew on herself
Photo:

Volusia County Jail

A Florida woman allegedly poured Diet Mountain Dew over herself in an attempt to get rid of evidence after she allegedly stabbed her roommate to death, according to multiple reports.

Nichole Maks, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and was booked into Volusia County Jail on Aug. 5. A month earlier, on July 1, a Daytona Beach police officer responded to a house on fire, FOX 35 reported. Inside, the officer found the body of Michael Cerasoli, 79, Maks’ roommate. 

CBS Miami reported that Cerasoli was found with stab wounds to his torso. Inside the room with his body were two cell phones and a bloody knife.

Police allegedly found Maks in Holly Hill, Fla., the next morning holding a knife and a hammer, with blood on her leg, CBS Miami, FOX 35 and the WESH 2 all reported.

Citing an arrest affidavit, the three outlets said that Maks allegedly gave conflicting answers about where she lived. Police then told Maks that they would test her DNA, according to the affidavit.

That’s when, the affidavit alleges, she asked for a drink and was given a Diet Mountain Dew. 

According to the affidavit, soon after, Maks poured the soda onto herself in what police allege was an attempt to wash the blood from her leg before it could be tested.

According to the various reports, authorities eventually tested the DNA on the bloody knife discovered at the scene and found that Cerasoli’s blood was allegedly found on the blade, while Maks’ DNA was found on the handle. 

Maks is currently in custody at Volusia County Jail and is being held without bond, according to jail records. In addition to murder, she is also charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest with violence.

It is not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney or entered pleas to the charges she faces.

