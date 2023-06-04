Fla. Mom Accused of Leaving Her 2 Kids in Car That Caught Fire While She Was Allegedly Shoplifting

Orlando resident Alicia Moore, 24, was arrested and faces two felony charges for the May 26 incident

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 4, 2023 04:06 PM
Alicia Moore
Alicia Moore. Photo:

Seminole County Sheriff`s Office

A Florida woman is accused of leaving her two children in her car, which caught fire, while she was shoplifting.

Alicia Moore, 24, was arrested and now faces two felony charges for the May 26 incident, NBC News reports. According to records obtained by the outlet, both of the Orlando resident’s children, whose ages are unknown, survived the fire, but one suffered first-degree burns.

Moore’s car, a 2016 Lincoln, was parked at Oviedo Mall in Oviedo, where she was allegedly shoplifting from Dillard's with an “unknown male” when her vehicle caught fire, according to the arrest report cited by NBC News. Moore dropped the merchandise and fled the department store when she saw that her car was engulfed in flames, per the outlet. 

According to NBC News, both children were eventually able to flee the burning vehicle and receive care in a nearby hospital thanks to help from bystanders.

The arrest report also states that one of Moore’s children suffered multiple first-degree burns on her face and ears before she was able to escape.

Oviedo Mall
Oviedo Mall.

Google Maps

Police arrested Moore on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the Oviedo Mall incident and charged her with both arson and aggravated child neglect, NBC News reports. While, according to the arrest report, the cause of the fire is still unknown, Moore contributed to the injuries her children obtained because "the fire occurred during the commission of a felony by Moore.”

Moore entered a not-guilty plea on Friday. Her bond is set at $20,000 and her arraignment is set for June 27, according to records obtained by NBC News.

