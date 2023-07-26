Florida Water Temperatures Exceed 100 Degrees for 2 Days in a Row: 'This Is a Hot Tub'

Researchers say the water surrounding the Florida Keys has registered seemingly record-setting temperatures in recent days, which may have a devastating effect on the region’s ecosystem.

A buoy in Manatee Bay recorded 101.1 degrees on Monday, and nearby Murray Key and Johnson Key buoys read 99.3 and 98.4 over the weekend, according to area climate scientists. On Sunday, an online reading of the Manatee Bay buoy showed a temperature of 100.2 degrees, per the Associated Press.

The temperatures rival those of a hot tub, which hovers around 100–102 degrees, Yale Climate Connections meteorologist Jeff Masters told the news agency.

“This is a hot tub. I like my hot tub around 100, 101, (37.8, 38.3 C),” Masters said. “That’s what was recorded yesterday.”

The temperatures are not in line with normal readings for this time of year, which are between 73 and 88 degrees, The Guardian reported, citing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“We didn’t expect this heating to happen so early in the year and to be so extreme,” Derek Manzello, a coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch, told CNN. “This appears to be unprecedented in our records.”

Scientists in Florida have observed coral bleaching and even the death of some corals in the area's reef system as a result of the severe warming, per the AP.



NOAA researcher Andrew Ibarra told the outlet “that the entire reef was bleached out” after recently visiting the area in the Keys.

“Every single coral colony was exhibiting some form of paling, partial bleaching or full out bleaching,” he said.

The potentially record-setting water temperatures are part of a trend, according to an experimental forecast from NOAA issued in June.

The forecast estimated that 50% of the global oceans could experience heat wave conditions by September.

