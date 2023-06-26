Fla. Teen Fights Back After Being Bitten by Alligator, Then Calls 911: ‘He’s Superman,’ Says Mom

A Florida teen is speaking out after a close call with an alligator.

Gabriel Klimis, 13, was swimming with friends last week in a Winter Springs, Fla., creek when a gator latched onto his leg as he was getting out of the water.

"Once he grabbed on, I knew that if he didn't let go, there was no getting him off because his jaw was so tied on,” the boy told Fox station WOFL. “There's no getting out of that.”



However, the teen had the presence of mind to grab a stick and begin hitting the animal.

"He kept pulling, so then I just try to hit him … and then he let go ... and then I ran up as fast as I could," said Klimis.

In a 911 call released by the Seminole County Fire Department, Klimis can be heard calmly calling for help from a neighboring house, at approximately 7 p.m.

“I just got bit by a gator,” he told the 911 operator. “I’m okay though, I can walk and I can stand.”

After he explained that he had already called his mom — who told him to call 911 — the boy said the wounds to his right hip and thigh weren’t bleeding seriously, but that his “skin was open.”

Oviedo Fire paramedics took the teen to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released, according to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

Gabriel’s mother, Allison Klimis, said she was grateful for the good outcome.

“Been (a) tough kid his whole life, and I think this really showed,” she told WKMG-TV. “I mean, everybody at the hospital said, ‘He’s Superman,’ and, I mean, he is.”

As for the gator, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on June 22 that they trapped the reptile, and were “fairly confident this is the alligator from the incident, as it was found in the same location,” per WKMG-TV.

