Florida Sinkhole That Killed Sleeping Man in 2013 Opens for Third Time: 'This Is Mother Nature'

Officials say the sinkhole, located in Seffner, doesn't currently pose a threat to the community

By Laura Barcella
Published on July 13, 2023 05:35PM EDT
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
Photo:

Todd Pratt/Hillsborough County via AP

A sinkhole in Florida has opened for the third time — 10 years after it killed a man while he slept. 

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, Hillsborough County officials said they "were on site" in Seffner, a Tampa suburb, to "determine the extent of the void," which was a "reopening of a previous sinkhole on the site from 2013."

"In 2013, the sinkhole was remediated using a method designed to minimize danger to surrounding areas by containing any future reopening to the original location and prevent expansion of the opening," the statement continued. "The sinkhole also reopened in 2015 and was remediated by the County."

Jon-Paul Lavandeira, director of the county code enforcement department in Hillsborough County, told the Associated Press that the homes around the hole don’t currently “appear to be in any danger."

Back in 2013, the sinkhole in Seffner claimed the life of Jeffery Bush, 37, while he was sleeping inside his home, according to the AP.

Jeremy Bush, the man's brother, told CBS affiliate WTSP-TV that “not a day goes by I don’t think about my brother."

The victim's house was demolished after his death and fencing was erected to attempt to contain the hole, which opened again in 2015, per the AP. It was then filled up with a blend of gravel and water to attempt to prevent further damage.

Lavandeira told the AP the sinkhole will likely reopen again down the road. "This is Mother Nature," said the official. "This is not a man-made occurrence."

The United States Geological Survey lists Florida as one of the seven states where sinkhole damage occurs most frequently. 

According to the agecny, sinkholes are most common in areas where the bedrock beneath the ground's surface is made of "carbonate rock, limestone, salt beds, or rocks."

"As the rock dissolves, spaces and caverns develop underground," per the USGS.

Though most sinkholes tend to be on the smaller side, the wider they get, the more damage they can do.

