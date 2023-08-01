Florida Sheriff's Office Asks Public to Stop Calling Them About Mating Manatee Sightings

Florida manatees mating near the shore are leading to an increase in 911 calls.

On July 29, the Pinella County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook Reels that the agency receives unnecessary calls "all the time" about manatee pile-ups in the water near the beach. The sheriff's office added that while the sight of all the manatees clumped together may be alarming, the animals are exhibiting a natural mating behavior.

The Pinella County Sheriff's Office shared this message with a video. In the clip, a clump of slow-moving manatees flop and roll near the shore as Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" plays.

"If you see this… don't call us," the sheriff's office captioned the clip. "They are more than fine. It's mating season."

"We get calls all the time from citizens when they see this, believing the manatees are in distress. We can assure you they are more than fine. Manatees mate in herds like these, and often they are near the shore. They mate all throughout the year but generally mating herds like these are seen in the summer," the Florida authorities added.

Manatees in Pinella County. Pinellas County Sherrif's Office/Facebook

Manatee mating season occurs between March and September, especially in the hotter summer months. Breeding occurs in shallow waters in groups of 10-15 manatees, according to the Manatee Swim Center.

The mating process can also be quite violent, with the animals twisting and turning with vigor, according to Swimming With The Manatees. Despite appearances, humans should not intervene. Florida state law mandates that it is illegal to "annoy, molest, harass, or disturb any manatee."

This isn't the first time mating manatees have led to an issue. In 2022, the Sarasota Police Department posted a message urging beach-goers to leave the breeding groups alone.

Manatees. Stephen Frink/Getty

"If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch," the police department shared in a message with the Mote Marine Lab.

Those who see a "distressed" or "deceased" manatee are urged to call the lab's hotline at 888-345-2335. Citizens should use the hotline over calling 911 to report worrisome manatee sightings, according to the Sarasota Police Department.