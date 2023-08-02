Florida Sheriff's Deputy Jumps Onto Unmanned Runaway Boat Going Over 40 mph — See the Video

A Florida sheriff's deputy is being hailed as an amateur stuntman (and getting a music video moment) after he jumped onto an unattended runaway boat traveling at speeds reaching over 40 mph.

On Sunday, Deputy Fernandes and Deputy Constant with the Marine and Environmental Lands Unit responded to a call from the U.S. Coast Guard to assist with a runaway vessel off the coast of Florida, according to a Facebook and Instagram post from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

After the driver fell off the boat, a good Samaritan rescued him, the sheriff’s office said. But the boat continued on, cruising at speeds topping out at about 41 mph.

The Coast Guard attempted to stop the boat by deploying propeller fouling devices, but it was to no avail, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when the sheriff’s deputies pulled up alongside the other boat, matched its speed and then Deputy Fernandes jumped ship.

In a Facebook Reel set to Van Halen’s “Jump,” the office captured the moment thanks to the officer’s body cam.

The two boats can be seen traveling parallel and nearly touching each other in the video as Fernandes makes the leap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"Always connect your kill switch lanyard," the sheriff’s office wrote alongside the video, referring to another way that could have stopped the boat.

The sheriff's office was clearly having fun with the incident, showing their deputies can "roll with the punches," as per Van Halen's song.

