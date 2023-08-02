Florida Sheriff's Deputy Jumps Onto Unmanned Runaway Boat Going Over 40 mph — See the Video

The Pinellas County sheriff's deputies jumped into action after the Coast Guard was unable to stop the boat

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 06:52PM EDT
Florida Sheriff's Deputy Corrals Runaway Boat
Photo:

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida sheriff's deputy is being hailed as an amateur stuntman (and getting a music video moment) after he jumped onto an unattended runaway boat traveling at speeds reaching over 40 mph.

On Sunday, Deputy Fernandes and Deputy Constant with the Marine and Environmental Lands Unit responded to a call from the U.S. Coast Guard to assist with a runaway vessel off the coast of Florida, according to a Facebook and Instagram post from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

After the driver fell off the boat, a good Samaritan rescued him, the sheriff’s office said. But the boat continued on, cruising at speeds topping out at about 41 mph.

The Coast Guard attempted to stop the boat by deploying propeller fouling devices, but it was to no avail, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when the sheriff’s deputies pulled up alongside the other boat, matched its speed and then Deputy Fernandes jumped ship.

In a Facebook Reel set to Van Halen’s “Jump,” the office captured the moment thanks to the officer’s body cam.

The two boats can be seen traveling parallel and nearly touching each other in the video as Fernandes makes the leap. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Always connect your kill switch lanyard," the sheriff’s office wrote alongside the video, referring to another way that could have stopped the boat.

The sheriff's office was clearly having fun with the incident, showing their deputies can "roll with the punches," as per Van Halen's song.

Related Articles
4 Dead, Including a Teen and an Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home
4 Dead, Including Teen and Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home: 'An Unspeakable Tragedy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock (6366491k) Black bear Squirty, 13, one of Ben Kilham's cub rehabilitation success stories, keeps an eye on her visitors as she heads back into the woods in Lyme, N.H., . Independent Wildlife Biologist, Ben Kilham, rehabilitates and researches black bears Ben Kilham, Lyme, USA
Black Bear and Cub Killed After Idaho Man Is Attacked While Opening His Garage Door
A general view of the Colorado River at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon
1 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Bus Rolls Over Near Grand Canyon
A photo of Henrietta Lacks, sits in the living room of her grandson, Ron Lacks, 57, n Baltimore, MD on March 22, 2017.
Henrietta Lacks' Family Settles HeLa Cell Lawsuit Against Biotech Company
Kansas Man Plants Field of Sunflowers for Wife for 50th Anniversary
Kansas Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers as Gift to Wife for Their 50th Wedding Anniversary
Manatees gathered together in a lagoon
Florida Sheriff's Office Asks Public to Stop Calling Them About Mating Manatee Sightings
This alligator, named Brooke, is owned by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and came to the UF Veterinary Hospital for a full diagnostic work-up on July 25
Massive Florida Zoo Alligator Gets CT Scan to Identify Strange but Common Problem
Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car and Hits Her in the Head:
Mo. Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car, Hits Her in the Head: ‘Almost Impossible to Believe’
Bull Shark / SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC
Man Hospitalized After 'Rare’ Shark Bite Off Florida Barrier Island
Dan Ho rescued atlantic Cedar Beach Babylon
Long Island Man, 63, Rescued After Treading in Atlantic Ocean for 5 Hours by Creating a Makeshift Flag
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14k Custom-Made Border Collie Costume
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14K Custom-Made Collie Costume For the First Time
Brianna Joy Burden
20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Getting Trapped Under Capsized Boat on Lake Michigan
Lake Lanier
‘Gentle and Kind’ Georgia Man, 24, Dies After Presumed Electrocution in Lake Lanier
Briana and Brittany Salyers are identical twins who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers
Twins Who Married Twins Now Hosting Wedding-Themed Jewelry Show: 'We Are So Excited' (Exclusive)
Instagram Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies After Fall from 68-Foot Skyscraper.
Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi, 30, Dead After Falling from 68th Floor of Hong Kong Skyscraper