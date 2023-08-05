Florida Roller Coaster Closes After Boy, 6, Falls and Suffers 'Traumatic' Injuries, Authorities Say

The ride was shut down pending an investigation by the state's Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 06:57PM EDT
Galaxy Spin
The Galaxy Spin ride at Fun Spot America, near Kissimmee, Florida, was shut down after a boy fell off it. Photo:

WESH

A roller coaster at a Florida theme park has closed down after a 6-year-old boy fell from the ride and was seriously injured.

The incident happened on Thursday as the boy rode on the Galaxy Spin ride at Fun Spot America, near Kissimmee, Florida, which is located about 22 miles south of Orlando, Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS told NBC News.

"Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the roller coaster track which was approximately 20 feet above," Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS Office said.

The boy was hospitalized for unspecified injuries at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after the fall, and his condition is currently unknown, per the outlet.

Following the incident, Fun Spot said it closed down the Galaxy Spin roller coaster pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (FDACS), adding that it would be working with the FDACS and the ride’s manufacturer to find out what happened, per Orlando news station WFTV9.

“The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues,” a spokesperson for Fun Spot told WFTV9 in a statement.

The company said the FDACS found the ride had operated “following all safety procedures and guidelines” set by the manufacturers and industry standards.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again,” the company also said, adding that the “safety of our guests is our number one priority.”

Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS and Fun Spot did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Galaxy Spin roller coaster is described as a “wild mouse style type coaster” that “produces heavy G forces” as riders turn the sharp corners of the ride, according to Fun Spot’s website. Children must be at least 48 inches to ride the roller coaster or 42 inches as long as they ride with an adult.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The ride has single car trains that spin with riders “arranged 4 across in a single row for a total of 4 riders per car,” according to the Roller Coaster DataBase, which tracks roller coasters statistics around the world.

According to the database, the Galaxy Spin reaches a total height of 42.7 ft. and its cars move across the track at about 29.1 mph. The ride usually lasts about a minute and 30 seconds total and produces a G-Force of about 2.5.

Related Articles
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Aren’t 'Planning the Wedding Yet,' Says Source
Missing 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy May Be Living as Survivalist, Police Say
Wis. Teen Who Disappeared in June May Have Searched Web About 'Traveling Out of State': Police
White chest of drawers
22-Month-Old Who Died After Dresser 'Tumbled Over and Trapped Her' Was 'Loved Deeply by Many'
Jan 26, 2023; Walterboro, SC, USA; Daniel Greenetestifies in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
3-Year-Old Daughter of Detective in Alex Murdaugh Case Dies After Crash: 'She Will Always Be Remembered'
rollercoaster stuck 200 ft in the air at Cedar Point amusement park
Roller Coaster Malfunction Traps Riders 200 Feet in the Air, Forces Evacuation on Foot
Captain Danniel Lyon, Joseph Laycock, Alex Naggs, Maxwell Nugent
Human Remains Found After Australian Army Helicopter Crashed at Sea: 'Catastrophic Incident'
Police Surprise Boy Who Lost Father in Line of Duty on 1st Day of Kindergarten
Boy Whose Dad Died in the Line of Duty Gets Special Police Welcome on His First Day of Kindergarten
2 dead after plane catches on fire in los angeles
2 Dead After Plane Crashes on Runway and Bursts Into Flames at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles
Male brown bear staring into the camera as he walks by
Pennsylvania Man Bitten on the Head During Bear Attack Inside His Garage: 'I Got Pummeled'
New Jersey Father Drowns While Save 3 Kids from River, Police Say
Father Drowns While Saving His 3 Kids from New Jersey River, Police Say
How to Prevent a Shark Attack and What to Do If Bit
How to Prevent a Shark Attack and What to Do If Bitten? An American Lifeguard Association Expert Weighs In
Florida Sheriff's Deputy Corrals Runaway Boat
Florida Sheriff's Deputy Jumps Onto Unmanned Runaway Boat Going Over 40 mph — See the Video
4 Dead, Including a Teen and an Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home
4 Dead, Including Teen and Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home: 'An Unspeakable Tragedy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock (6366491k) Black bear Squirty, 13, one of Ben Kilham's cub rehabilitation success stories, keeps an eye on her visitors as she heads back into the woods in Lyme, N.H., . Independent Wildlife Biologist, Ben Kilham, rehabilitates and researches black bears Ben Kilham, Lyme, USA
Black Bear and Cub Killed After Idaho Man Is Attacked While Opening His Garage Door
Spectrum of the Seas, the first Quantum Ultra ship, arrives in Hong Kong.
Mom Who Apparently Jumped Off Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Near Singapore Has Died, Family Says
Linda 74 and Enzo 78 de Piero were on their way home from one of their favorite restaurants when they were caught in the flood and lost their lives. They were married for 41 years. Father's day 2020.
When Summer Weather Turns Deadly: ‘It Was Like a Biblical Event,’ Says Man Whose Parents Died in Flooding