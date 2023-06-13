“Dr. Deep Sea” has resurfaced!



Joseph Dituri, 55, who set a Guinness World Record last month for living 73 days underwater without depressurization, reached his goal of 100 days at the bottom of a 30-foot lagoon in Key Largo, Florida.

“It was never about the record,” Dituri told the Associated Press on Friday, shortly after returning to dry land. “It was about extending human tolerance for the underwater world and for an isolated, confined, extreme environment."

Dituri spent his time underwater teaching his students from the University of South Florida, where he is a professor. The scuba diver holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and is a retired U.S. Naval officer, per the AP.

With a goal to learn more about how the human body can adapt and respond to a pressurized environment, the educator and scientist undertook daily experiments and completed a variety of tests underwater.

He was also closely monitored by a psychologist and psychiatrist to document the impact of the mission on his mental well-being.

Last week, he shared his love for science and the sea in a Twitter post, writing: “This week is World Oceans Week, something by now you all know holds a special place in my heart. I’ve been living in it for the past 97 days. My time undersea has reaffirmed my love, care and curiosity about our oceans. They give us so much, and we need to do the same for them.”

Dituri’s time underwater was spent at Jules’ Undersea Lodge, which bills itself as the only underwater hotel in the United States. Dituri beat out the previous 2014 record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes set at the same location by two other professors Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain.

"While breaking the world record is an exciting milestone, my mission doesn't end here," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I have 23 more days undersea to conduct research, engage with learners of all ages, and continue my journey of discovery."

