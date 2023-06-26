7 Persian Cats Left 'Six-Figure' Inheritance Find New Homes with Help from Florida Rescue

"We had over 200 applications for seven cats," the Humane Society of Tampa Bay CEO tells PEOPLE

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Updated on June 26, 2023 03:56PM EDT
Persian cat rescue
Snowball the Persian, one of seven cats left a large inheritance by its late owner Nancy Sauer. Photo:

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Seven wealthy Persian cats are starting a new chapter in Florida.

"I've been doing animal welfare for a long time. This has been an overwhelming experience. I never would've thought it would've gotten such traction," Sherry Silk, CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB), tells PEOPLE of the cat pack.

The animal shelter took over the care of the seven felines after the Persians' previous owner, Nancy Sauer, died. Sauer left her home and a "six-figure" inheritance to the pets.

"Her husband died many years ago, her adult son died years ago also. She was old, and her seven cats were her family," Silks says.

Before the HSTB's involvement, all the cats lived in Sauer's home and received care there.

Persian cat rescue
Three of the late Nancy Sauer's seven Persian cats.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

"The executor of the estate had been over there, and he didn't like what he saw," Silk explains about why HSTB was called in.

Whoever was hired to take care of Sauer's home and her cats "had put each cat in a big, big dog crate," says Silk.

"They were left in these crates in not necessarily the cleanest environment," she adds.

HSTB agreed with the executor of the estate's concerns and moved the seven Persians to its shelter, where the cats spent about a month receiving care and preparing for adoption.

"They're really in much, much better shape. They have perfectly clean litter boxes. But what we've discovered is they really don't like each other. Everybody seems to think they love each other. They really could care less about each other," Silk says.

Persian cat rescue
One of the seven Persian cats to receive a six-figure inheritance at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Because the cats are ambivalent — at best — about being together, HSTB opted to find a new home for each feline, which a judge overseeing Sauer's estate agreed to as well.

The cat's six-figure inheritance from their late owner has been put into a "restricted account," meant for "all their vet bills, all their food, all their treats, and toys."

"As people adopt them, they will pay for the vet care, or they'll pay for the grooming, and then they'll give us receipts, and then we'll reimburse them. And it goes for the rest of the cat's life," Silk say of how the cats will use their inheritance in the future.

Persian cat rescue
One of seven Persian cats to receive a six-figure inheritance from its late owner, Nancy Sauer.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Finding pet parents for the Persian proved difficult because of how much interest the seven peke-faced pets generated.

"We had over 200 applications for seven cats," the HSTB CEO says.

The shelter found ideal adopters for each Persian among the hundreds of applications and expects to have all the cats in their new homes by the end of the week.

One of the Persians, an all-white cat named Snowball, found a home with Sauer's old veterinarian, who alerted HSTB to Snowball's severe heart condition.

Persian cat rescue
One of the late Nancy Sauer's Persian cats at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Silk hopes all of the animal lovers who applied to adopt a Persian think of giving a forever home to one of the shelter's other felines.

"We have over a hundred cats at our shelter — beautiful cats. They're not Persians, but they're beautiful and frankly friendlier than the Persians. Very affectionate cats just waiting for a home," she says.

For those who have already given a pet a home, Silk says to remember to think of your animal's future, just like Sauer did.

"This is a great reminder that you don't have to be a millionaire, but if you have an animal you love, make plans for it after you pass," Silk shares.

To learn more about the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and meet the shelter's adorable, adoptable cats, visit the HSTB's website.

