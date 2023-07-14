Florida Panthers’ Samson Reinhart Marries in ‘Romantic’ Mountainside Wedding (Exclusive)

Samson Reinhart is officially married!

The Florida Panthers hockey star, 27, tied the knot with wife Jessica Reinhart at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California on July 7.

“California has always held a special place in our hearts,” Jessica exclusively tells PEOPLE of the couple's venue. “We spend a lot of time in Palm Springs and Hummingbird Nest really emulates that picturesque mountain scape we were looking for.”

Florida Panthers Samson Reinhart and wife Jessica at their wedding on July 7, 2023. Hannah Rosser

Surrounded by ethereal neutrals with all white flowers and natural materials, the theme and decor was “inspired by the mountains in the background,” Jessica says, adding “we used pieces of travertine stone for table accents and bar menus.”

For their dream nuptials, which were planned by Alison Rose Events, the couple envisioned “a small intimate ceremony,” amid a “three day party to celebrate with our love friends and family.” The rehearsal dinner and welcome reception took place at Westlake Village Inn, with a farewell pool party the day after the wedding.

“Initially we wanted something very modern,” she says, “but the vision organically turned into a more ethereal, romantic vibe as we went through the planning process.”

The wedding of Florida Panthers Samson Reinhart and wife Jessica on July 7, 2023. Hannah Rosser

The bride walked down the aisle in a dress and cape by Toronto based designer Ines Di Santo to Vance Joy’s "I'm with you.” “I knew I wanted a timeless, simple yet elegant silk gown, drawing inspiration from Carolyn Bessette's wedding dress,” she says. “I initially planned to wear gloves, but once I saw the cape I absolutely fell in love with the whole look.”

The couple exchanged traditional vows in front of 150 guests in a ceremony officiated by David Begert, Reinhart’s childhood best friend. Guests feasted on California beef sliders, Aperol spritz cocktails, beef tenderloin, butternut squash ravioli and a chocolate vintage inspired single tier circle cake with “Just Married” written on top.

“The wedding was just breathtaking, it was romantic and timeless, really beyond everything we could've imagined,” Jessica tells PEOPLE. “There is such a build up of emotion leading up to the day, we truly can't thank our planner and all of our vendors enough for making it so seamless and fun! We wish we could do it all over again!”

Florida Panthers Samson Reinhart and wife Jessica at their wedding on July 7, 2023. Hannah Rosser

“Apart from marrying each other, the most important thing to us was for everyone to have a great time celebrating love!” Jessica says, noting their first dance was to Matt Stell’s “Prayed for You.”

“We wanted a fun party with good music and dancing and I think we achieved that,” she says adding, “when our eyes met there was a feeling of such calm, and pure happiness. Something we will never forget!”

Jessica was escorted to the altar by her father and step father. “Both have had such an impact on my life," she says. "I think it was important to show our appreciation in that moment. It meant a lot to both of them.”

The couple’s romance started in March 2020 — shortly before the pandemic — after meeting for the first time in January of that year.

Florida Panthers Samson Reinhart and wife Jessica at their wedding on July 7, 2023. Hannah Rosser

“I ended up moving to Vancouver to live with Sam's whole family for what I thought would be two weeks,” Jessica says, adding it “ended up being 8 months!”

The pair got engaged on December 24th, 2021.

“To us, marriage means choosing your teammate, your life partner and best friend,” Jessica says. “Getting married in front of all of our loved ones just solidifies that commitment to each other and joins our two separate lives to one.”

