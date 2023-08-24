Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar

Tierra Binion, 25, was allegedly beaten and shot dead by Christian Ketchup after she began fighting with his girlfriend outside of the bar they were at

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
Updated on August 24, 2023 04:14PM EDT
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Tierra Binion. Photo:

Tierra Villarente/Facebook

A Florida mother of twins died after she was allegedly shot seven times outside a bar early Wednesday morning in Pensacola, Fla.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Christian Ketchup was arrested on Wednesday morning on a felony homicide charge in connection with a shooting outside the Mugs n’ Jugs bar in Pensacola. 

On Wednesday, Mugs n’ Jugs identified the victim as Tierra Binion in a Facebook post. Rachel DeRise, a 23-year-old woman who WEAR News identified as Ketchup’s girlfriend, was also arrested and charged with battery on Thursday in connection to the shooting, the sheriff's office announced.

The two women were in a physical fight at the time of the shooting, the Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE. They reportedly began arguing inside the bar and eventually moved to the parking lot where Ketchup allegedly “blindside-punched” Binion and knocked her out, according to WEAR News. 

Deputies alleged that DeRise continued to hit Binion as she lay cold and Ketchup then shot her seven times, according to the outlet.

"She jumped back on her and started punching her again," Sheriff Simmons told the news outlet. 

“The situation elevated and escalated into something that is irreplaceable,” Binion’s older sister Diamond Johnson told PEOPLE on Thursday, “and now Tierra’s gone.” 

She remembered the 25-year-old woman as a “sweet soul” and someone who was “always looking for more.” 

In the past few years, she has been going back and forth as she tried to enroll in the military, Johnson said. During this time, she lived between Florida and Virginia where her husband and two four-year-old sons live. 

“They are now motherless and will not know what it’s like to have her anymore,” Johnson said of Binion’s sons. 

On Thursday morning, DeRise was released on a $15,000 bond, according to court records, Law & Crime reports.

“I disagree with that bond being set so low,” Johnson said. “I am hoping that further charges happen at a later time.” 

According to court records reviewed by PEOPLE, Ketchup is being held with no bond. His upcoming court date has been scheduled for September 13. 

It's not immediately clear if either Ketchup or DeRise has entered a plea or retained an attorney. 

Johnson also said she’s heard some “negative commentary” that blamed her sister for being at a bar. 

“As adults, we all have parental responsibilities and then we all tend to find a way to enjoy our free time or go out every once in a while for a drink, and just be social,” she said. “And I don’t see any sin or any wrong in that.

“Tierra was out with her friend," she added. "She was having a good time."

