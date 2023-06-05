Florida authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old mother who was shot dead on Friday night after an apparent feud over children playing in the neighborhood.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a news conference on Monday that the death of Ajike Owens was discovered after officials responded to a trespassing call. "Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid until medics could arrive, but unfortunately, Miss Owens passed," he said.

While Woods confirmed that the case remains under investigation, he shared that Owens and her alleged shooter, who was not identified during the conference, were having a "neighborhood feud." The alleged shooter had previously called authorities "complaining about their children."

According to the sheriff, the first incident between the alleged shooter and Owens dates back to January 16, 2021, and there are "six to eight" incidents that were previously reported to law enforcement.

"I wish the shooter would've called us instead of taking actions into her own hands," he shared. "I wish Mrs. Owens would've called us and it never got to the point that we are in today."

"The dispute between the children is what led us up to a confrontation at the door," he added.

According to the sheriff, at least two of Owen's children (who also remain unidentified) may have witnessed the shooting, adding that "the children are a big part of answering a lot of our questions."

While witnesses are still being interviewed, according to the sheriff, officials have confirmed that the children were hit by an object thrown by the shooter, which led to the confrontation.

"Was something thrown at them? Yes, but not directly at them of what we're being told now," he said. "It's just unfortunate that it may have hit them." Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Owen's family, shared with NBC News that the neighbor allegedly "began yelling at them to get off her land and calling them racial slurs." PEOPLE's request for comment to Crump's office was not immediately returned on Monday night.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Owen's mother, Pamela Dias, shared during a vigil on Monday that she "had no weapon" and "posed no imminent threat to anyone."

"My daughter, my grandchildren's mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing beside her," she said.

