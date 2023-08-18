Fla. Mom Found Alive in Wooded Area 6 Days After Disappearing: 'Happiest Moment of My Life,' Says Son

Anu Awasthi was located in a wooded area on the same street where she disappeared on Aug. 10, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

By
Published on August 18, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Anu Awasthi, Missing Mom of 2 Found Safe in the Woods 6 Days After Disappearing
Anu Awasthi. Photo:

Facebook

A Florida woman was found alive almost a week after she disappeared from a local Walmart.

Anu Awasthi was located Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area by a CVS on Tampa Road, the same street as the Walmart where she disappeared on Aug. 10, according to a statement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office that was obtained by PEOPLE.

The woman was reported missing after her husband dropped her off for a hair appointment, NBC affiliate WFLA and Bay News 9 reported.

Nico Tusconi, who works with the non-profit volunteer group “We Are The Essentials,” which helped with the search, said the temperature in the area that day felt like 111 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Bay News 9.

“For her to be alive in those elements, that’s God sending out a big prayer,” Tusconi said, per WFLA.

Awasthi was evaluated and transported to a local hospital, according to the PCSO.

Son Rohan Awasthi told Bay News 9 that knowing his mother was alive made for "the happiest moment of my life — no doubt."

The group was able to narrow down their search after finding a CVS bag, according to WFLA and Bay News 9.

Awasthi was eventually found in an area where the group had previous searched, according to CBS affiliate WTSP.

The reason behind her disappearance is unclear.

Awasthi was in poor condition and “was going in and out of consciousness” when she was found, Tusconi said, according to WTSP. Fortunately she was able to reunite with her family a short time later.

"Just seeing her made me so happy," son Varun Awasthi told WTSP. "I was trying not to get too excited so I wouldn't startle her."

