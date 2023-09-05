Math Teacher Who Showed Students 'Unwavering Love' Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters

The teacher was found along with her husband, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

Published on September 5, 2023 11:26AM EDT
Maria Cruz de la Cruz
Maria Cruz. Photo:

GoFundMe

A Florida middle school math teacher was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, the Miami-Dade Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon in Palmetto Bay, an unincorporated community in Miami-Dade County, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on SW 165 Terrace and found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as well as a woman and a different man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was identified as Maria Cruz, 51, and the deceased male was identified as her husband, according to police.

Police say Cruz and the injured man were taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. The other victim is in critical condition. Another woman, police say, was in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Authorities have not released the name of Cruz’s husband, but police did confirm that they lived together at the time of the shooting.

Cruz taught algebra, geometry and Spanish at Doral Academy K-8 Charter, according to her class page on the school’s website.

The school started a GoFundMe to raise money for her two daughters. 

“Please join our school community as we grieve the tragic loss of Ms. Maria Cruz, a beloved teacher who showed unwavering love and dedication to our Doral Academy and Just Arts and Management students for nearly a decade,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $32,000 since it was posted three days ago.

NBC Miami reported a statement from Doral Academy Principal Eleonora Cuesta, who memorialized Cruz.

“Her compassion, commitment, and love for her students have left an indelible mark on us all,” said Cuesta in the reported statement. “In these difficult times, our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her daughters.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

