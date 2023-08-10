Fla. Man Raised Thousands on GoFundMe After Husband Was Killed. Now, He's a Suspect

On March 25, Florida handyman Herbert Swilley shared the sad news that his “dearest friend and partner” Timothy Floyd Smith had died.

Smith, 59, “passed away unexpectedly,” Swilley wrote in the post about his husband of nearly eight years, noting that “this has been one of the hardest thing[s] I ever had to share."

Just after 11 a.m. on March 25, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Smith, executive director of a senior living community, dead inside a home in the Citrus Park neighborhood of Ocala, the Ocala StarBanner reports.

Investigators said he “suffered a violent attack prior to his death,” the Ocala StarBanner reports.

Shortly after Smith’s brutal killing, Swilley, who owns a handyman service, organized a GoFundMe to raise money for Smith’s funeral and “celebration of life” and to help out with expenses, bringing in $2,235 of a $7,500 goal.

Now Swilley is considered a suspect in Smith’s murder, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday — the same day Swilley went on Facebook to wish Smith a happy anniversary, writing, “I miss you every day and wish you were here.”

According to the statement from the sheriff's office, “Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder."

Jordan Swilley, Herbert’s daughter, is considered a person of interest, the sheriff's office said. “She, too, gave a preliminary statement but has declined to speak to detectives further,” the sheriff’s office said.

No charges have been filed. PEOPLE was unable to reach attorneys for Herbert and Jordan Swilley.

“Because Herbert and Jordan won’t speak with the detectives investigating Timothy’s murder about evidence that has been uncovered during the investigation, we are hoping that there are people in this community who may know things that could help us solve this case," the sheriff's office said.

Police are seeking information about Smith’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death, “or information about Timothy and Herbert’s relationship,” the sheriff’s office said.

They are also offering a $14,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Smith's killer.

'Somebody Who the Victim Knew'

What is known is that on March 23, Smith went to work as usual at Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle, an assisted living and memory care facility in Ocala, Villages-News.com reports.

Smith left work at about 4 p.m. that day, according to Villages-News.com. His co-workers grew concerned when he failed to show up for work the following day.

Two days later, on March 25, just before 11 a.m., police were asked to perform a welfare check on Smith, Villages-News.com reports.

It is unclear who asked for the welfare check.

In the days and weeks after Smith’s killing, investigators searched for his killer or killers and for a motive.

“My detectives have been working around the clock to investigate this brutal murder and what we have learned so far now leads us to believe that it was committed by somebody who the victim knew,” Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement at the time.

Since the murder, Swilley has posted regularly about his love for Smith and how much he meant to him.

On April 2, he encouraged everyone coming to Smith’s April 14 “celebration of life” to wear purple. “It was the color we had in our wedding," he wrote. "He loved this color. We planned around the color purple. He always wore something colorful.”

On Aug. 1, he commemorated what would have been Smith's 60th birthday, writing on Facebook, "I miss you so much and love you. It['s] hard not having you to talk to. But I still talk to you. I know you hear me."

On Aug. 8, he commemorated what would have been the couple’s eighth anniversary. “I know you are up there looking down on us and taking care of us."

Anyone with any information, "even if it seems unimportant," is asked to call the Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP. A reward of $14,500 is being offered for information that cracks the case.