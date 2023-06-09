Florida Man Almost Loses Leg to Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Being Bitten by Relative

A Florida Man is healing after a scary complication from a bite.

Donnie Adams of Tampa Bay, Fla. was at a gathering in early February when he was bitten by a family member while trying to break up an argument.

Two days later a small red bump appeared on his left thigh, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Assuming it was the bite, Adams, 52, went to the emergency room at HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, where doctors gave him a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

But the wound got worse and within a few days, Adams could barely walk. He returned immediately to the hospital, where doctors discovered flesh-eating bacteria had started to infect Adams’ entire leg, from his knee to his groin.

He went into immediate surgery to try and save his leg. Doctors had to remove about 70% of the tissue in the front of his thigh.



Flesh-eating bacteria, also known as necrotizing fasciitis, is a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and can cause death, according to the CDC. It occurs when bacteria enter the body through a break in the skin.

Adams’ doctor, general surgeon and wound care specialist Fritz Brink, told the Times that he had seen other cases of flesh-eating bacteria, but this was the first time he had seen it resulting from the bite of a human.

But, he told the Times, it makes sense, since bacteria grows in warm, moist human mouths. “A human bite is dirtier than a dog bite as far as the kinds of bacteria that grows,” he said. “Normal bacteria in an abnormal spot can be a real problem.”

He also said he was shocked by the amount of flesh that had overtaken the leg.

“You’re torn between being as aggressive as you can be to stop the infection from spreading and leaving as much tissue behind so that it won’t take two years to heal,” Brink told the outlet.

He added that Adams did the right thing by going to the hospital when he did, and that waiting might have allowed the infection to spread to his abdomen, putting him at risk for septic shock.









