Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members

A Florida man accused of running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded dozens of elderly and retired church members out of their life savings has been charged, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced.

Brent Seaman — a currency trader from Naples, Florida — was charged by the SEC on Thursday, per a press release shared on the Commission's website.

In the release, Seaman was accused of “fraudulently raising approximately $35 million from at least 60 investors through an unregistered securities offering.”

“Many of these investors were elderly, retired, and connected to a Naples church where Seaman was an active member,” the SEC said, alleging “that, from approximately June 2019 until September 2022, Seaman told investors he would use their money to invest in technology companies and to trade currencies and commodities.”

“Seaman falsely promised annual returns ranging between 18 and 48 percent and described the investments as ‘safe’ and the returns as ‘guaranteed.’” the SEC continued.

Brent Seaman in luxury car. Brent Seaman Facebook

The SEC complaint alleged, "that Seaman solicited investors by touting his proven success investing in currencies when, in reality, he was losing millions of dollars of investors’ money and his currency trading was always unprofitable."

Seaman also, according to the SEC, allegedly "misappropriated millions of dollars for himself," and used those funds "in part to purchase luxury automobiles and to pay for trips on private planes."



"Finally, Seaman allegedly made Ponzi-like payments to investors because he did not generate profits in connection with his trading sufficient to pay investors their required monthly distributions."



According to his LinkedIn page, Seaman has been the Founder/CEO of Accanito Capital Group since 2012. The company, the description says, allows clients “the opportunity to operate on an enterprise scale while growing.” Seaman is also listed as the Executive Board Member of Surge Data, per Linkedin.

The SEC’s Thursday statement said that both companies were charged “with violating the antifraud provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.” The Act regulates the transactions of securities that take place in the secondary market, per Cornell Law School.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories



Seaman is the husband of Jana Seaman, who is named in the complaint as a relief defendant. On Instagram and Facebook, he posted photos of himself and his family traveling the world in private jets and driving luxury cars.



Eric I. Bustillo, Director of the SEC’s Miami Regional Office, said in the release that “This action reflects a deep commitment to pursue those who prey on vulnerable investors.”

The SEC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.