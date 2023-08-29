Florida Man Accused of Stuffing Baby Wipe Down Infant’s Throat and Killing Her: Authorities

Joseph Napier’s two-month daughter had turned ‘blue’ when officers arrived at the residence following a 911 call in May 2021.

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
Published on August 29, 2023 02:44PM EDT
Joseph Napier mugshot
Joseph Napier . Photo:

Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Police in Florida arrested a 30-year-old man late last week, more than two years after he allegedly killed his infant daughter by stuffing her throat with a baby wipe. 

According to a statement from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, detectives arrested Joseph Napier of Vero Beach, Fla. 

According to the online jail records, he was arrested on Thursday. 

Napier, a cook, reportedly called 911 in May 2021 to report an “unresponsive” two-month old, the statement said. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they saw that the child was “turning blue” and immediately transported her to an ambulance, but the child died. 

Napier initially told detectives that he had left the infant with his 18-month-old daughter for about 10 minutes and when he returned to the room, he realized the two-month old was choking, the statement said. 

He also reportedly said that he saw “a small white object” lodged deep in the infant’s mouth, and waited about five minutes before calling 911. Officers say they determined this was false information, and that he allegedly spent 30-minutes on his phone during the time window. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An examination conducted on the child revealed a baby wipe stuck deep in her throat, which the statement said resulted in “airway obstruction.” 

Officers allege that the evidence at hand that he was the only person who could’ve likely placed the baby wipe in the infant’s throat was Napier. 

On Thursday, more than two years after the child’s death, officers arrested and charged Napier with manslaughter. He is being held on a bond of $750,000 according to jail records. 

It’s unclear why the investigation took two years; PEOPLE has reached out to the sheriff’s department for further clarity. 

Napier, who boasts two tattoos titled “corrupt” on his left arm, has a lengthy history of arrests going back more than 10 years, according to jail records.

According to records, and as confirmed with PEOPLE by the Felony department at the Indian River County Courthouse, there is no information on whether he has entered a plea or retained a defense attorney. 

His arraignment has been set for October 13, the Courthouse told PEOPLE. 

Related Articles
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
4 Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl
Thomas Rath, 10 People Charged in Connection With Death of Homeless New York Man
10 People Charged in Connection with Death of Homeless New York Man
The tail rotor of a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire-Rescue helicopter is seen in the backyard of a home on NW 10th Street on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The helicopter was seen in distress before crashing into a building southwest of Pompano Beach Airpark
Helicopter Crashes Into Fla. Apartment Building, Killing Fire Rescue Captain and Resident
Buster Murdaugh Still Believes His Father Alex Is Not Guilty of Killing His Mother and Brother
Buster Murdaugh Fears for His Life and Believes Dad Is Innocent: 'Somebody That Is Still Out There'
Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after Federal Judge William Shubb sentenced her to 18 months in federal prison, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Sherri Papini Released from Prison After Sentence for Faking Kidnapping
Florida Old State Capitol
Florida Lawmakers Install Bulletproof Glass in State Capitol After Voting for Permitless Carry
Jerrald Gallion, Dollar General shooting victim:
Victims, Shooter ID'd in Racist Shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General Store
Julie Boxley
Man Accuses Wife of Attempting to Set Him on Fire Says in Court, 'I Woke Up by Cold Liquid [Being Poured] on Me'
Florida Woman Impaled In Back By Stingray That Narrowly Misses Her Lungs
Fla. Woman Impaled in Back by Stingray Barb That Narrowly Missed Her Lungs: 'I'm Still in Shock'
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Nearby Campus Lake After Falling Off Boat: A Very, Very Unfortunate Situation
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Lake After Falling Off Boat: ‘Unfortunate Tragedy'
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Named as 'Prime Suspect' in 2 Unsolved Murders
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar