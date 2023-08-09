One lucky winner has hit the Mega Millions jackpot, securing the largest win in the game's history.

A ticket sold in Florida won Tuesday night's $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, Mega Millions stated in a news release on Wednesday. The winning numbers were announced as 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the gold Mega Ball was 14, while the enormous jackpot win is expected to mark a record in the game's history.

Local news outlet, News4Jax, reported that the winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida. The huge win comes after 31 consecutive Mega Millions draws took place without a winning ticket for the jackpot prize.

According to Mega Millions, the winning ticket holder has the option to receive the $1.58 billion jackpot as either a lump sum, worth an estimated $783 million, or have the amount be paid out annually over 29 years, before taxes.

One lucky winner has won Mega Millions' largest prize. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

“Congratulations to the Florida Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said, who is the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

“We congratulate our newest jackpot winner, as well as the more than 43.7 million winners at all prize levels throughout this jackpot run," Corbin added.

The latest Mega Millions jackpot win comes after the last jackpot was won in New York on April 18. And while the Tuesday drawing should see the largest ever Mega Millions jackpot win, the overall largest lottery win is the Powerball prize won last year at $2.04 billion in California.

Other winning tickets sold on Tuesday will also receive large sums.

Two tickets sold in North Carolina and Florida matched the first five numbers and the optional Megaplier and won $2 million. Five tickets sold in California, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia, won at least $1 million by matching the first five numbers.

“Congratulations to the BIG $1.58 Billion #MegaMillions jackpot winner in Florida,” California Lottery wrote on Twitter (now known as X). “California is still celebrating because a lucky ticket sold at Super Mac Food & Gas in Hilmar matched five numbers missing just the Mega number earning $3,383,371.”

“And not just that, there were 1,018,280 winning tickets, big and small from just this draw. Thank you to all our players for continuing to support our mission to provide supplemental funding to California public education,” the post concluded.

The latest Mega Millions win comes after the prize soared to $640 million last month after no winner was announced.

There were, however, four winners whose tickets matched the numbers drawn for the second prize. One of the tickets purchased in South Carolina included an optional multiplier, which would boost the winnings to $2 million. Two tickets were purchased in California and the fourth was sold in North Carolina, Mega Millions, Associated Press reported at the time.

